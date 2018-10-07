How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World released a new clip online after the NYCC panel. The panel included director Dean DeBlois, producer Brade Lewis, Jay Baruchel, and F. Murray Abraham, who was the surprise guest. The sequel is highly anticipated and will more than likely be the last project of the franchise, according to DeBlois. The director also revealed that the ending is going to be bittersweet for fans of the series.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 takes place one year after the events of the last installment as Hiccup rules Berk alongside Astrid. He has created an awesomely chaotic dragon utopia. However, things begin to shift with the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury, which coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced. Hiccup and Toothless must leave on a journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. The two have a big fight ahead, which will take everything they have to protect what they have created together.

DreamWorks Animation says that How to Train Your Dragon 3 is about "growing up" and finding the "courage to face the unknown." The story also shows that nothing can ever train you to let go, hinting at the bittersweet ending that director Dean DeBlois mentioned. What began as an unlikely friendship between a young Viking and a Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. DreamWorks also says that How to Train Your Dragon 3 is the most "astonishing" film in the trilogy.

Dean DeBlois talked about the animation for How to Train Your Dragon 3 during the NYCC panel, stating that the technology has come a long way since they started the franchise back in 2010. The director says that the latest installment has the best animation out of the whole franchise, which is evident even from looking at the trailers that we've seen so far. Speaking of trailers, DeBlois also announced that a new full-length trailer for How to Train Your Dragon 3 will be released on October 25th.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 hits theaters February 22nd, 2019, which is a week earlier than originally planned. The epic third installment is going to feature some pretty big changes to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and Dean DeBlois states that the film's theme is about "letting go, or finding the wisdom to let go, rather." The third installment is looking to put an end to everything that the previous movies set up, while creating a new world to explore, which may leave some long-time fans of the series in tears. While it seems sad that everything will end after How to Train Your Dragon 3, DeBlois notes that it will be a satisfying ending and that it was done correctly. While we wait for more information, you can check out the NYCC trailer as well some new images from the film below, thanks to the DreamWorks TV YouTube channel.