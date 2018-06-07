DreamWorks announced last week that the trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World would be coming soon and they weren't kidding. Toothless discovers a stunning, fire-blasting female Night Fury in the trailer, which will serve as his love interest in the third and final chapter in the series. The official poster for How to Train Your Dragon 3 was released last week and featured Toothless and the female Night Fury along with Hiccup standing in the center, hinting that there may be some bumps in the road for the two friends.

The first How to Train your Dragon movie came out in 2010 with a follow up in 2014. Both movies were a huge success at the box office and we've been waiting four years for How to Train Your Dragon 3, aka The Hidden World. The whole series is built on an unlikely friendship and it appears that the third installment is going to throw a monkey wrench into it. The official synopsis reads.

"What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they've yet faced-as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury-will test the bonds of their relationship like never before."

The new synopsis for How to Train Your Dragon 3 reveals that Hiccup's new world comes with major responsibilities, and the important realization that humans and dragons could have different destinies. However, the humans and dragons will have to unite to take down the villainous Grimmel the Grisly, who is voiced by F. Murray Abraham. Grimmel is going after Toothless in the film, his white whale, and he'll stop at nothing to get him.

Dean DeBlois returns to write and direct How to Train Your Dragon 3 and it is produced by Brad Lewis and Bonnie Arnold. Reprising their roles in the stellar voice cast are Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kristin Wiig, T.J. Miller, Gerard Butler, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, Kit Harington, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Djimon Hounsou. The animation for the third and final movie in the trilogy is light years ahead of the original 2010 film and looks stunning.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 hits theaters on March 1st, 2019, so this trailer is going to have to keep fans going for a bit longer. However, DreamWorks will certainly be hitting a heavy promotional campaign when the release date gets closer. Regardless, this new trailer is an awesome first look at the last movie in the beloved franchise. You can check out the trailer for How to Train Your Dragon 3 below.