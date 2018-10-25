A brand new trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is here to brighten up the day. DreamWorks has some big franchises under its belt, such as Shrek and Kung Fu Panda, but this particular franchise is right up there in terms of box office and, depending on how this third entry goes, it may wind up being their most satisfying trilogy to date. The filmmakers have promised that this is going to end the series, but it looks like they're going to go out in epic fashion, if this latest trailer is any indication.

The trailer opens by setting up Hiccup's destiny to find the hidden world that is home to the dragons. We also get some voice over from his father Stoic, played by Gerard Butler who, spoilers for those who maybe aren't caught up, passed away in the second movie. We're then introduced to a lady version of Toothless, dubbed a Light Fury, and we once again get to see the dragon's goofy mating dance. It then gets to the heart of the action, as an armada of people want to see the dragons ripped away from the Vikings.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World looks like it's going to be an action-packed and emotional conclusion to this story, which got started back in 2010 when the first movie came out and wound up surprising a lot of people. It took four years to get a sequel in theaters and this time around, it took the studio a full five years. At least we know they're not just rushing these things out as tasteless cash grabs.

The cast includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson and F. Murray Abraham. T.J. Miller had been part of the cast previously, however, he's since come under fire for sexual assault and misconduct allegations, he has more or less been ostracized from Hollywood for the time being. Dean DeBlois is in the director's chair once again after having co-directed the original movie with Chris Sanders, while proving he could fly solo just fine on How to Train Your Dragon 2. DeBlois also penned the screenplay for the third and final movie. Brad Lewis (Ratatouille) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story are on board as producers.

How to Train Your Dragon was a major hit, earning $495 million in 2010, with 2014's How to Train Your Dragon 2 besting that, by earning an even more solid $621 million. That puts this movie in great position, as the franchise has already crossed the $1 billion mark globally. If the studio and Dean DeBlois can deliver a satisfying conclusion, we could be looking at one of the biggest animated hits of 2019. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to arrive in theaters on February 22, 2019. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer from the DreamWorksTV YouTube channel for yourself below.