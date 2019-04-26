Years after its 2010 release, the Academy Award nominated soundtrack to How to Train Your Dragon is finally getting a release on Picture Disc LP. This version includes a 4-page foldout poster that focuses on the characters of this magical world filled with Vikings and Dragons. The critically acclaimed score can be pre-purchased below and will be available on Varesesarabande.com.

Oscar nominated composer, John Powell is best known for his scores for animated films such as Antz, Chicken Run, Shrek, and How to Train Your Dragon. Some of his recent work has been on the films Solo: A Star Wars Story and Jason Bourne.

"On the occasion of How to Train Your Dragon, John Powell goes a step further and shows us indeed how a flawless score sounds like! Until this score and despite his previous total of eleven animated films, the composer had not been able to reach such a high level of combined freshness, energy, inspiration and musical maturity. With an arsenal of themes, an orchestra performing exceptionally and a choir that colors the music in the right places, the seventy-plus minute score of the film rolls magnificently! When one track gives way to the next and the listener does not get tired of the music, then you realize that the essence of this score does not lay on a few interesting tracks, but it is spread throughout. With such a great narrative skill, something rare nowadays, we can speak of a musical treasure, not only in the filmography of John Powell, but also for the film genre in general." - Konstantinos Sotiropulos, Soundtrackbeat.

How to Train Your Dragon picture disc LP track listing:

This is Berk

Dragon Battle

Dragon Training

Forbidden Friendship

See You Tomorrow

Test Drive

Romantic Flight

Battling The Green Death

Counter Attack

Where's Hiccup?

Coming Back Around

Sticks & Stones (Written and Performed by Jónsi)

