Is Howard the Duck the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project? Tim Robbins was in the movie and he thinks it is. The movie is often tossed to the side and forgotten about, but it is a cult classic with a ton of fans these days. Part of the praise comes from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who included the pop culture icon in his movies and presented him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tim Robbins was in 1986's Howard the Duck and believes the movie should get more positive attention these days. The character is from Marvel Comics, but a lot of people didn't think about that when the divisive movie was put into theaters in the mid 1980s. Robbins still believes in the project and thinks it started something much bigger. He explains.

"To be honest, I think there's a lot of charming things about that film. George Lucas had just done Star Wars, it was a lot of money, it was on location and I think it was the first film that the Marvel Universe did. So on paper it felt really great!"

Howard the Duck was not a box office success and it was not a hit with critics at all, to say the least. The movie is nothing like the comic book source material and some fans were bummed about that aspect. With that being said, many MCU fans are hoping James Gunn does more with the character on the big screen. Gunn included the now-iconic character in both installments of Guardians of the Galaxy and fans are wondering about his future.

While James Gunn might not be doing much with Howard the Duck, HULU is working on an animated series. No release date has been set, but director/writer Kevin Smith is on board to bring the project to life and fans are looking forward to what he can bring to the character. There's still a lot that we don't know about Howard the Duck and many believe the new HULU series will shed some light on the fascinating character.

Howard the Duck is an incredibly strange movie, but it doesn't have much to do with the comics. Fans were initially not really into the big screen adaptation, but it has since turned into a cult favorite. James Gunn won't be the only one to bring the character out, but the big screen is where he gets the most attention. Most MCU fans don't even know he took part in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, but he was there and ready to take down the Mad Titan. Did he contribute a lot to that final battle? We don't know, but he was definitely included to flex his muscles and scare Thanos away.