Lea Thompson wants to direct a Howard the Duck remake for Marvel Studios. One can have the desire to do anything they like. I can desire to go to the moon, for example, but will that make it so? Absolutely not. However, this isn't as ridiculous as it may sound. Well, maybe it is, but either way, it actually has a reasonable chance of falling on the right ears as Thompson, who starred in the famously terrible 1986 Howard the Duck movie, is pitching her idea to Marvel in a few weeks. For real.

The Back to the Future star has been making the press rounds as of late for her directorial debut The Year of Spectacular Men. At some point, the idea was floated of her making some sort of cameo in a Marvel movie, since Howard the Duck has appeared on screen a couple of times. At that point, she felt comfortable letting the interviewer know that she's actually pitching a new Howard the Duck movie. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Oh my god, from your lips to God's ears. I don't know. To tell you the actual truth, I am going to Marvel to pitch 'Howard the Duck,' a new movie...In like three weeks. I want to direct the 'Howard the Duck' remake [laughs]. Why not dream big, right?"

Just to make sure, she was pressed to make sure she wasn't kidding and Lea Thompson says this is the real deal. Depending on what kind of Marvel fan you are, this news is going to hit you very differently. What we can say definitively is that Marvel hasn't announced their slate beyond Avengers 4, Howard the Duck (as voiced by Seth Green) already exists in the universe and they're willing to hear her out on this pitch. And, not for nothing, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo already confirmed that Howard survived Thanos' deadly finger snap at the end of Infinity War.

Marvel Studios has been branching out lately and trying to push audiences understanding of what a comic book movie can be. Thor: Ragnarok was nothing like the previous installments of that franchise, Black Panther was a downright groundbreaking achievement for many reasons and, even looking back a bit, Guardians of the Galaxy was something not many fans were asking for but turned out to be one of the most beloved properties in the MCU. So, despite the fact that the 1986 Howard the Duck movie is a legendarily bad critical and commercial failure of epic proportions, it's not crazy to think that in the world we live in now that he could have his own movie.

Not only that, but diversity, both in front of and behind the camera, is an important thing to consider these days. Giving Lea Thompson the chance to direct a Howard the Duck movie would definitely change things up. But, for now at least, this is just a pitch meeting. Marvel probably has a great many of them that we never even hear about. Still, it's possible that one of the worst comic book movies ever made could be getting another shot at big screen glory. This news comes to us courtesy of Inquisitr.