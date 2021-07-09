A new trailer for Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...? has arrived, and an appearance from Howard the Duck has left many Marvel fans particularly excited. Created by writer Steve Gerber and artist Val Mayerik, Howard first began appearing in Marvel comic books starting in 1973. An anthropomorphic duck living in a human-dominated world, Howard was also the star of his own live-action movie released in 1986.

While the character hasn't gotten his own movie or TV series since Howard the Duck he has shown up in various animated Marvel-based projects. While the original movie was a dud at the box office, it has since developed a rather large cult following, and there is a fan base that's been clamoring for Howard to finally get another chance to shine. That's why many fans were both happy and surprised to see the talking duck appearing in the new What If...? trailer at the 0:55 mark.

Fandango's Erik Davis tweeted, "All about Howard the Duck's triumphant return in Marvel's What If...?, which looks absolutely gorgeous and full of all kinds of fun team-ups and alternate timeline heroics. Can't wait."

All about Howard the Duck’s triumphant return in Marvel’s #WhatIf, which looks absolutely gorgeous and full of all kinds of fun team-ups and alternate timeline heroics. Can’t wait pic.twitter.com/LNkahNyZpn — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 8, 2021

Using all caps, another fan added, "HOWARD THE DUCK IS IN What If...?, I REPEAT, HOWARD THE DUCK IS IN What If...?"

HOWARD THE DUCK IS IN WHAT IF, I REPEAT, HOWARD THE DUCK IS IN WHAT IF pic.twitter.com/bxTEKxwZOt — Luke (@qLxke_) July 8, 2021

How Howard will be used exactly in the new animated series remains to be seen, but what we know is that the series will reimagine major events in the MCU if they had played out differently. A previously-released trailer very briefly featured Howard sharing the screen with Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, so the characters will be appearing in a scene together at some point. This series also marks Boseman's final performance in the role of T'Challa.

A live-action incarnation of Howard the Duck has actually been featured previously in the MCU, but his appearances have been very brief. Voiced by Seth Green, he made his MCU debut in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and made another quick appearance in a post-credit scene. He can also be seen having a drink at a bar in the 2017 sequel Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2. Many Howard the Duck fans have been wanting to see the character be featured more prominently in the MCU.

Howard was also going to have a cameo in Avengers: Infinity War with Ken Jeong in the role, but the scene was scrapped. He later appeared in Avengers: Endgame to join the Ravagers for the final battle against Thanos through one of Doctor Strange's golden portals, though the Easter egg was fairly easy to miss. Visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken spoke about the importance of getting Howard into the movie, even for just an Easter egg.

"If Howard the Duck's in there, then it's kind of like everybody's in there, right? Nobody's missed out," he explained. "There was a nice little gap between a couple of the Ravagers that he would just drop right into. It was nice that he wasn't so obvious in the middle of the frame that everybody was going to see him straight away. It was a little bit of a nice little Easter egg that people would have to hunt out to a degree."

It might be in animated form, but given the clear shot of Howard in the trailer, it seems likely we'll be featured in his biggest role in the {FRb6KCI8JKtwek||MCU yet for the upcoming animated series. You can watch What If...? when it premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 11. The new trailer comes to us from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9D0uUKJ5KI|Marvel Studios.

Howard the Duck ready to be iconic#WhatIfpic.twitter.com/fPN0fDskN3 — francesco / Father of Grogu (@DarthCesco) July 8, 2021

howard the duck cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/IMvdtxjEuY — dex ‎⚡️☢️ (@zemoapologist) July 8, 2021

We’ve seen Howard the Duck 4 times, give me more — Rev☁️ (@ReverendClown) July 8, 2021

howard the duck is trending and apparently he's in a new marvel thing which is pretty cool pic.twitter.com/ZyzscmOyRi — i KNEW i could count (@TruffledToad) July 8, 2021

I’m just here for Howard the Duck. https://t.co/u8jPewVBc1 — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) July 8, 2021

saw someone here asking if there will ever be a standalone howard the duck movie. my sweet baby, — david bynch (@soalexgoes) July 8, 2021