Adam Sandler knew before Hubie Halloween came out that it was going to be a hit. The actor claims he knows when he has a hit on his hands and when something isn't going to do so well. As for his latest Netflix comedy, it is a hit. It has been the number one movie on the streaming service for 10 consecutive days now, which makes it the most popular comedy movie since Netflix started releasing their top ten numbers.

In an interview with Dan Patrick, which took place before Hubie Halloween was released, Adam Sandler was certain he had a hit on his hands. As with most comedic projects that Sandler does, his latest Netflix movie has not been a hit with critics, or even viewers, at least from Rotten Tomatoes. However, his fans love it, and that seems to be the only thing that matters to him. Sandler had this to say about knowing beforehand that he has a hit on his hands.

"I just got it. You get a feeling. When I have a hit coming, I walk differently. The bones feel better, I hear better, I react better to like 'Hey, Sandman' on the street. I'll go, 'Hey, what's up.' When I got something coming out that's not going to do well, the bones feel dead, there's no hop, I'm flat-footed, I hear, 'Hey, Sandman,' and I do this [mimics a don't talk to me motion] 'No, no.' You know? [Hubie Halloween]'s a hit."

Part of the success of Hubie Halloween has to do with the way that Adam Sandler was able to pull together an A-list cast with some pretty big cameos, which mostly come from his previous movies. When asked how he was able to get Ben Stiller on board to reprise his role as the handle bar-mustached orderly, Hal, from Happy Gilmore, Sandler said, "He's a good friend of mine, I love him and our families are friends. We talked about it and knew we'd have a good time doing that."

Adam Sandler clearly has more than a few good friends. Hubie Halloween features a lot of his frequent collaborators, including Tim Meadows, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Colin Quinn, and Kevin James. The movie also stars Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark.

Adam Sandler will know ahead of time if he has a hit on his hands or not when he prepares to release it. The actor has gotten to a place where he just knows, which is probably only something that comes with being in the entertainment business for so long. While we don't know what his next movie will be, we do know that he has grown a beard for it. You can check out a bearded Sandler explaining how he knows when he has a hit above, thanks to the Dan Patrick Show YouTube channel.