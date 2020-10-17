Boston news anchor Alaina Pinto has been fired by WHDH for her cameo in Adam Sandler's new Netflix Halloween movie, Hubie Halloween. The movie was released earlier this month on the streaming platform where it has been a big hit with Sandler and Halloween fans. It quickly became Netflix's must-streamed movie, even with mixed reviews from critics. As of this writing, it remains at number one and it has brought a lot of attention to Pinto and her Halloween Harley Quinn Cameo.

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, "Hubie Halloween". (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Alaina Pinto released a statement on social media addressing her firing from WHDH. "Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you," she said. "Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween." As turns out, Pinto was under contract by WHDH and taking on a role in a movie or TV show was allegedly something she was not allowed to do. You can read what she had to say about her contract below.

"I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved... Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!"

While this is not the outcome that Alaina Pinto was hoping for, she will more than likely have some more opportunities ahead, whether it be in film or another news gig. In Hubie Halloween, Pinto newscaster character dresses as Harley Quinn for the movie's fictional Wake Up Boston news station. Pinto and Adam Sandler's wife Jackie, who also appears as a newscaster dressed as Harley Quinn in the movie, make comments about sharing the same costume.

Alaina Pinto worked for WHDH for four years and, as of this writing, the Boston-based station has yet to issue a statement on their reasoning for letting her go. Hubie Halloween is centered on October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts. Adam Sandler's Hubie character finds himself in the midst of a real investigation for murder, while the town goes crazy around him.

Adam Sandler was asked about his influences while making Hubie Halloween and admitted that 80s classic The 'Burbs and Hocus Pocus were among them. He added, Abbott and Costello Meet Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man. That was the best thing; just Lou Costello being scared of Dracula or of Frankenstein, or Wolfie." Sandler continued. "That's what we were looking to do, just making a goofy movie where my character is afraid of everything. The fact that Halloween is the backdrop for it made it fun." It appears that Sandler achieved his goal. You can read Alaina Pinto's Twitter statement above.

In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. (2/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright! (3/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020