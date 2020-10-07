Adam Sandler made sure to include a tribute to the late Cameron Boyce in his latest Netflix movie Hubie Halloween. Boyce played Sandler's son in two Grown Ups installments and was supposed to have a role in the new Halloween movie, which was just released today. Boyce sadly passed away at the age 20 in 2019, due to an epileptic seizure he suffered while in his sleep. The actor's family later revealed that he had been getting treatment for his epilepsy.

In a new interview, Adam Sandler was asked about Cameron Boyce. "He was supposed to come to do the movie (Hubie Halloween) maybe two days after [he died]," said Sandler. "He was getting on a plane to come shoot our movie. That was devastating news for his family and for all of us. He was just a nice kid." Boyce was set to play the young deli worker who antagonizes Sandler's Hubie character. After Boyce's death, the part was recast with his close friend Karan Brar.

Adam Sandler went on to talk about Cameron Boyce noting, "When he was in Grown Ups as a kid, he was just carefree, happy, funny, all the other kids loved him. All the comedians would walk away like, 'Man, that kid said a funny line earlier.' He was just sharp." As it turns out, Boyce was close with all of Sandler's immediate family too. Sander explains.

"My kids loved him. He was always great to my family. Cameron came to my daughter's bat mitzvah three months before he passed away and every one of my daughter's friends was coming up to him, and he took the time and talked to everybody, and signed autographs and took pictures with them. He was just a great kid, and everybody misses him."

In addition to the Cameron Boyce tribute in Hubie Halloween, his Jessie co-star Skai Jackson recently paid tribute to him during her Dancing with the Stars performance. The two young actors worked together from 2011 to 2015 on the popular Disney Channel series. "He was someone that was really important to me and he's part of why I did the show," Jackson said during after her she wowed the judges. Her performance was the first one of season 29 to receive a perfect 10.

Following Cameron Boyce's death, his parents, Libby and Victor, launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation. The charity's mission statement is to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world." They have also announced that they will be using the platform to raise awareness about epilepsy. Back in May, Adam Sandler wished Boyce a happy birthday on what would have been his 21st. "Happy birthday to Cameron. Would have been 21 years old. Such a great kid. We all miss him a lot. Especially his incredible family." You can head over to the Netflix streaming app to watch Hubie Halloween now. You can watch Skai Jackson's Dancing with the Stars tribute performance below.