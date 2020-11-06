Adam Sandler has done it again. Despite receiving mixed reviews for his latest Netflix feature Hubie Halloween, the movie has topped the streaming charts. According to a report by Variety, Hubie Halloween is Netflix's highest-ranking movie of 2020 in the United States, beating out every other Hollywood movie and tv show. The only Netflix offering that managed to outperform Sandler's movie was the Polish drama, 365 Days.

In any other year, topping the Netflix charts would have been a modest accomplishment for a Hollywood A-lister. But the Bizzaro version of reality that is 2020 saw streaming overtake cinema halls as the premier destination for movies. As such, the fact that Hubie Halloween has topped the Netflix charts makes it possibly the most-watched movie of the year, without having released in theaters for a single day.

As far as Netflix is concerned, this sort of result is exactly why they have extended their movie contract with Sandler to include four new films after the previous contract for six movies expired this year. Critics might not like Sandler's comedies, and hardcore fans might clamor for the actor to do more serious dramas like Uncut Gems, but the general audience loves to see Adam Sandler pull out his funny voices and dorky mannerisms in stories that do not demand much of the viewer mentally.

Hubie Halloween is exactly what such viewers expect from an Adam Sandler movie. In the film, the actor plays the lead role of Hubie Dubois, a deli owner who patrols the streets of his town every Halloween to make sure the celebrations don't get out of hand.

Despite receiving little encouragement from his neighbors and the local police force, Hubie continues with his patrol on the latest Halloween night, when he discovers that the town has been invaded by actual monsters. Now it falls to Hubie and his trusty thermos to save the townsfolk and alert his friends and neighbors to the danger, one bumbling mishap at a time.

The formula for a successful Adam Sandler comedy has been attempted to be replicated by other actors and studios, but never to the same degree of success. For his part, Sandler mentioned while promoting his latest film that he can get a sense of which of his movies are going to work with the audience, and Hubie Halloween was one of them.

"I just got it. You get a feeling. When I have a hit coming, I walk differently. The bones feel better, I hear better, I react better to like 'Hey, Sandman' on the street. I'll go, 'Hey, what's up.' When I got something coming out that's not going to do well, the bones feel dead, there's no hop, I'm flat-footed, I hear, 'Hey, Sandman,' and I do this [mimics a don't talk to me motion] 'No, no.' You know? [Hubie Halloween]'s a hit."

Featuring Adam Sandler, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, Julie Bowen, Karan Brar, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, June Squibb, Steve Buscemi, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ray Liotta, Hubie Halloween is streaming on Netflix. This news comes from Variety.