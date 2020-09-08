We have our first look at Hubie Halloween, the latest collaboration between Adam Sandler and Netflix. Sandler has had a long-standing deal with the streaming service that has seen movies like The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over and Murder Mystery released over the last several years. This time, Sandler is making an original movie that will be here just in time for Halloween. Netflix has revealed the first photos, in addition to the release date. Taking to Twitter, the streaming service said the following.

It’s a Sandler Halloween.



HUBIE HALLOWEEN, on Netflix globally 7 October 🎃 pic.twitter.com/hCyzAeZA8T — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2020

"It's a Sandler Halloween. Hubie Halloween on Netflix globally 7 October."

The photos show us a mustached Adam Sandler in a poor excuse for a ghost costume, as well as Maya Rudolph decked out as the Bride of Frankenstein alongside a headless Tim Meadows. We also get a glimpse at a cop played by Kevin James who is far more focused on his candy bar than his job. At first glance, it looks to be a standard Sandler comedy set against a Halloween backdrop.

Steve Brill directs. Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler penned the screenplay. The stacked cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc and Tim Meadows. Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace and Blake Clark round out the ensemble.

This is the latest in a long line of collaborations between Steve Brill and Adam Sandler that dates back 20 years. Brill directed Little Nicky and Mr. Deeds, as well as the Netflix movies Sandy Wexler and The Do-Over. Perhaps most importantly, Brill was at the helm for 100% Fresh, Sandler's outstanding 2018 comedy special. Brill's other credits include Without a Paddle and Drillbit Taylor. Sandler, meanwhile, is coming off of one of his career-best performances in Uncut Gems. A performance many feel warranted an Oscar nomination, though Sandler ultimately did not receive one.

Hubie Halloween centers on Hubie Dubois. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, and its legendary Halloween celebration, he is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween.

There is no question that Adam Sandler's output for the streaming service over the years has been a mixed bag, at least critically speaking. 100% Fresh was one of the most acclaimed things the comedy icon had done in years, while The Ridiculous 6 scored a rare 0 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The rest fall somewhere in between. Be that as it may, many of the collaborations have been big hits, with Murder Mystery ranking as one of the company's most popular original movies to date. We should be seeing a trailer for Hubie Halloween sooner rather than later, which may help us better understand where this one might fall. Be sure to check out the photos for yourself from the Netflix Film Twitter.