We have the first trailer for Hubie Halloween. Netflix recently shared some initial photos from the horror/comedy, which represents the company's latest collaboration with Adam Sandler. Now, they've offered up a much more thorough look at what Sandler is bringing to the table for the Halloween season. It is described as "a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero." Based on what we're seeing in the trailer, it looks very much like what one might expect from a Halloween comedy produced by Sandler's company Happy Maddison.

The trailer opens up with a town gearing up for Halloween as a radio host offers some narration to help set the table. Everyone seems to be in the spirit, save for Adam Sandler's main character, who is throwing a bit of a wet blanket on the fun. Even though much of the town doesn't take to his well-meaning nature, things change when very real horrors start to occur. There is a bit of a "boy who cried wolf" element to it.

Lots of Sandler regulars make appearances and there are tons of horror tropes thrown in the mix, along with some physical comedy. One takeaway is the voice Adam Sandler is using. At times, it makes him a bit difficult to understand. Not to mention Kevin James with a beard that makes him look a little bit more like Gerard Butler. Not exactly like him, just more like him.

The cast, which is certainly stacked, also includes Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Ben Stiller, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph. Frequent Sandler collaborator Steven Brill (Mr. Deeds, Little Nicky) is in the director's chair. Sandler also co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Herlihy. Sandler, Kevin Grady and Allen Covert serve as producers.

Hubbie Halloween centers on Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) who thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown of Salem celebrate the holiday safely and follow the rules. But this year is different as an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have him on high alert. When people start disappearing, Hubie must convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and the citizens of the town that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has been released, which we have also included for you to check out. Netflix and Adam Sandler have had a productive partnership over the years. This has produced comedies such as The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and The Ridiculous 6, among others. While they are often savaged by critics, they also seem to draw in quite a few viewers. Last year's Murder Mystery, which co-starred Jennifer Aniston, became one of the company's most-watched original movies ever. With that, it makes every bit of sense for them to keep the partnership going. Hubie Halloween is set to arrive on October 7 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.