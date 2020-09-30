The Hubie Halloween teaser shares more scares than the original trailer. While this is an Adam Sandler comedy, there are some pretty strong horror elements present in the latest look at the upcoming Netflix movie. With real-life Halloween looking pretty bleak this year, it might be up to Sandler and his friends to rescue it for everybody, not just on the screen. Netflix will premiere Hubie Halloween on October 7th, which they also celebrated with a new poster.

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. As the latest teaser proves, this year is going to be much different for Hubie, as an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have him on high alert. When people start disappearing, it's up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

The latest poster for Hubie Halloween showcases much of the large cast. In addition to Adam Sandler, the Netflix horror comedy also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, with Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph. There are a lot of familiar faces from Sandler's past movies and Saturday Night Live cast members, while Stranger Things fans get to see Schnapp on board.

Adam Sandler recently reunited with Drew Barrymore for an episode of her talk show and Hubie Halloween finds him reuniting with a co-star from Billy Madison. Julie Bowen and Sandler have not worked together since the 1996 comedy. "She's great," says Sandler when talking about Bowen. "[During the] pandemic, we watched Modern Family three weeks straight. My kids seriously watch it almost every day. Julie's incredible. Everybody on that show is incredible." He went on and had this to say about working with Bowen again.

"It was just nice to be with her again. Back in Happy Gilmore, we were both like, 'Oh my God, we're making a movie, this is insane.' I think [with] this one we were [able] to make the movie and also talk about other stuff."

Adam Sandler's wife, Jackie, and their daughters, 14-year old Sadie and 11-year-old Sunny, also appear in Hubie Halloween. "There was Halloween stuff everywhere, so it was great and my kids got to dress up and my wife got to dress up, and I was a buffoon and the movie was fantastic," says Sandler. Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill from a script written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. The movie is produced by Adam Sandler, Kevin Grady, and Allen Covert for Happy Madison Productions. You can check out the latest teaser for Hubie Halloween above, thanks to the Netflix Film Club YouTube channel, while taking a look at the latest poster below.