The Brett Ratner fallout is already underway as Playboy has decided to put the brakes on the upcoming Hugh Hefner biopic. Ratner had been trying to get the biopic off of the ground for years and had only recently gained traction. After the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, Brett Ratner announced that the biopic was moving full steam ahead and that Suicide Squad star Jared Leto was going to be playing the media mogul. After allegations of sexual misconduct were made against Brett Ratner, Leto's representatives swiftly spoke out to say that their client has never been attached to the Hugh Hefner biopic.

Playboy Enterprises told Deadline that they were "deeply troubled" by the accusations against Brett Ratner and that they were putting any projects in development with RatPac Entertainment on hold. Playboy had this to say.

"We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further."

This will likely be the pattern from here on out for Brett Ratner as pressure mounts for people to cease working with the filmmaker and his production company. Playboy will more than likely be the first of many to be "deeply troubled" by the allegations against Ratner.

Earlier this month Brett Ratner told reporters that his old friend Jared Leto had signed on to play Hugh Hefner in Ratner's biopic. The filmmaker said that Leto was intent to get into character and understand Hefner, but that might not have been exactly true as Leto's representatives say that there were never talks. In addition, Leto will not be working with Brett Ratner again. Deadline contacted Jared Leto's representatives and they had this to say.

"Jared Leto is not and was not attached to a Brett Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner film, nor will he be working with him in the future. Earlier reports were incorrect and not confirmed by his representatives."

The news comes after 6 women, including Oliva Munn and Natasha Henstridge came forward with their experiences of sexual misconduct at the hands of Brett Ratner over the years. The 6 women talked candidly about Ratner's sexual misconduct and sexual harassment and all of them had similar stories that involved Ratner openly bragging about the situations. Brett Ratner's lawyer has come out to deny all allegations.

Brett Ratner considered himself to be a friend of Hugh Hefner's and had planned on telling his story for the last 10 years. In addition, Ratner was also in talks to develop a reboot of Hefner's 1960's show, Playboy After Dark, which has also been put on hold indefinitely and will more than likely never happen. Hefner himself had a complicated relationship with women, and his death at the age of 91 left many wondering if he should be praised for liberating women or as someone who built an empire off of objectifying women. You can read more about Playboy and Jared Leto's decision to cease working with Brett Ratner courtesy of Deadline.