Despite being best known for playing Wolverine, one of the most violent anti-heroes in all of fiction, actor Hugh Jackman is widely known as one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Except when it comes to Ryan Reynolds, with whom Jackman has been cultivating a bitter, hilarious online feud for years now. During an interview, Jackman revealed the origin of his feud with his longtime frenemy, and like so many classic tales of vengeance, it all started because of a woman.

"How did it start? It's gone back so long now... God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started! [Laughs] I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I'm watching, and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted. [Laughs]"

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds first met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but the two had a prior connection they could bond over in the form of Scarlett Johansson, who was Reynold's wife at the time, and a close friend of Jackman's, with the two appearing opposite each other in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige. Despite X-Men Origins: Wolverine bombing both critically and commercially, Jackman and Reynolds have been friends ever since their time spent making the movie.

The mock feud between the two was the brainchild of Reynolds, who used their imaginary rivalry to promote his Deadpool movies, with Jackman good-naturedly going along with the pretense. This led to many hilarious moments between the two actors, from the Deadpool films making several references to Jackman and what a bad film X-Men Origins: Wolverine was, and Jackman taking out an ad for Reynolds' company Aviation Gin which was basically an excuse to mock Reynolds further.

Despite the many shots the two have taken on social media at each other, the affection between Jackman and Reynolds is evident to everyone. When Jackman was awarded the Order of Australia, Reynolds for once dropped the 'enemy' facade to share his affection for his friend via an Instagram post.

"Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal. And despite what I tell anyone who'll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I've had the privilege to call my friend. There's nobody better. None of this changes the unfortunate fact he's a complete bastard."

On his part, Jackman has always been nothing but complimentary about Reynolds' movies, philanthropic ventures, and personal accomplishments. So as badly viewed as the Wolverine film that brought the two together might have been, at least it was responsible for a highly engaging mock feud that has provided fans with years of entertainment. This news first appeared in The Daily Beast.