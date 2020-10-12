Fans of Hugh Jackman are celebrating his birthday on social media, and the Logan star got in on the celebration by posting a video of himself very much enjoying his birthday cake. Turning 52 this year, a beaming Jackman can be seen taking bites of a greenish cake in the outdoor dining area of a restaurant. "Slice of heaven," Jackman utters, undoubtedly making many of his followers wishing they had a piece. Someone off-camera then wishes Jackman a happy birthday, and he responds by thanking them before digging back in to his dessert.

Jackman is of course especially well known with comic book and Marvel fans. He spent nearly two decades bringing the role of the live-action Wolverine to life in the X-Men movie series. Starting with the first installment in 2000, Jackman would play the rugged superhero over the next 17 years, concluding with the acclaimed movie Logan in 2017. Although he didn't have the same body type the character typically has in comic books and animation, Jackman would become synonymous with Wolverine, immediately winning the fans over with his very first performance. As of now, he holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero."

Fans of Jackman will also know that while he was always amazing as Wolverine in the X-Men movies, that's just one part of an extraordinary career. He has other memorable roles in movies like The Prestige, Van Helsing, The Fountain, and Australia. For Les Misérables, Jackman was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards and won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He also received a Grammy for The Greatest Showman soundtrack, following a prior Tony Award win for Best Actor for his part in The Boy from Oz. Jackman has also even won an Emmy for his stint as a host of the Tony Awards, and he even hosted the Oscars in 2009.

More recently, Jackman took part in Home Movie: The Princess Bride, a recreation of the 1987 movie featuring a variety of popular actors recording scenes with their smartphones. Jackman was one of the actors to portray Prince Humperdinck. Using archival footage, his Logan character can also be seen in The New Mutants, the final installment of Jackman's X-Men series. The actor can next be seen on the big screen when Lisa Joy's sci-fi drama Reminiscence comes to theaters next April, which co-stars Jackman alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, and Cliff Curtis.

No matter how you may know Jackman best, chances are you're a fan. Whether he's playing a temperamental superhero or something completely different, Jackman always brings a certain charm to his performances, and with so much natural talent, it seems impossible not to like the guy. Let's hope his 52nd birthday is the happiest one yet for the actor, and here's to 52 more. Happy birthday, Hugh Jackman! If you want to take part in the social media birthday celebration, you can send him happy birthday wishes on Instagram as well as on Twitter.