Hugh Jackman has been met with a wave of support from his fans on social media after he announced the passing of his father, Christopher John Jackman, in the early hours of the morning on what was Father's Day in Australia. Taking to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Hugh Jackman relayed the information about the sad death of the man he called his "rock". As the news spread among Jackman's millions of fans, the outpouring of condolences was almost instant in flooding the actor's pages, including, as you would expect, words from his online buddy Ryan Reynolds.

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

The Wolverine actor has constantly shared pictures and love of his father on his social media, from celebrating anniversaries, previous Father's Days and more. Jackman, and his two brothers, were brought up by their father following his divorce from their mother Grace, who left the family while suffering undiagnosed postnatal depression to return to the UK with Jackman's sisters when he was only eight years old. After many years, the star spoke about how later in life, he came to realize the reasons why his mother left, and had made peace with her. For that reason, the star's father has always featured in his posts, for example in 2018, when Jackman celebrated Father's Day posting, "Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions. Who taught me to never stop growing and learning. To work hard and realize that preparation is the bedrock for success. And, above all, to find purpose beyond oneself. I love you Dad. #happyfathersday."

While the actor, who is currently starring in Reminiscence in cinemas, is no doubt still processing the loss, his followers made sure that he knows that there is a lot of love and prayers being sent this way. "Oh Hugh, I am so sorry for your loss, he was obviously a good man and I am sure you will continue his legacy. My deepest condolences to you and your family. May his memory be a blessing. Praying for all of you during this difficult time," read one tweet in reply to the news. Another added, "I can't imagine what you and your family are going through right now, I hope god is with you in this difficult time. I want to thank your father for giving you a good education and making you the wonderful man we all know. Rest in peace, Christopher Jackman"

Over on his Instagram post, one of the first to reply was Jackman's pal, Ryan Reynolds, who posted "I was lucky to have met him" with a heart emoji. If there was one person who clearly going to be there when needed the most, they it was going to be Reynolds, and he didn't disappoint. We join all those fans sending condolences to Jackman for his loss, and hope he can take some solace from the love behind sent his way from around the world.