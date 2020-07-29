Hugh Jackman celebrated his recent Emmy Award nomination with a fresh burn on Ryan Reynolds. The two actors enjoy dissing each other in interviews or on social media for no apparent reason, though it's all done from a place of love since they are good friends in real-life. While the burns are always good natured, some of them are pretty hilarious, much like Jackman's latest, as he celebrates his Emmy nomination for his work on HBO's Bad Education. You can read what Jackman had to say about Reynolds below.

"I don't think he's going to get out of bed for three days. There could be a lot of bitterness and anger seeping through. Just watch it, you know. It's gonna be a tough day, but good for [Reynolds' wife] Blake [Lively], just to have him in bed for three days will be a real breakthrough."

The funny feud between @RealHughJackman and @VancityReynolds continues with Jackman joking that his #Emmy nomination might leave pal Reynolds feeling bitter. pic.twitter.com/Ga8sJYqdcU — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 29, 2020

Blake Lively has yet to get in on this latest burn on her husband, but one can imagine she might have some fun with it. Ryan Reynolds did post a video "congratulating" Hugh Jackman's Emmy nomination while being a little less than sincere. It's nice and sarcastic like many of the actor's jokes about his old friend. "Congratulations," the Deadpool actor said in a video. "I just heard you got an Emmy nomination. That's just crazy, not 'cause you don't deserve it. Well..." Jackman responded with, "Careful, [Reynolds]... You're looking a bit green," which is a reference to Reynolds' role as the Green Lantern.

Obviously, this was not Hugh Jackman's official response for the Bad Education Emmy nomination. "I'm humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors," the actor said in a formal statement. "My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in Bad Education-especially the hardworking team at HBO."

Ryan Reynolds recently crashed the virtual X-Men reunion to get some digs in on Hugh Jackman and the franchise as a whole. Though it was obviously staged, it was a good bit of entertainment for fans who have been stuck indoors, while also raising money for a good cause at the same time. "Oh, sorry, I thought this was the Game of Thrones reunion," Sophie Turner said before jokingly signing off.

It's unclear where the Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds feud will go next. However, one thing is certain, and that is the fact that neither actor is ready to give up any time soon, which will give Marvel fans some extra entertainment in a time where we could all use it. Hopefully Jackman will end up taking home the Emmy for Bad Education, if only because it would be great for the future jokes between the two actors. You can watch Jackman burn Reynolds above, thanks to the Associated Press Twitter account.