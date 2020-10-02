Hugh Jackman has endorsed R.M. Williams in a new commercial in a rather compelling manner. The former X-Men star has declared his love for the company's boots in a new ad by wearing some of the comfy footwear, and absolutely nothing else. To illustrate his love for the boots, Jackman has opted to strip down.

The commercial was recently released online and features Hugh Jackman in a meeting with an R.M. Williams executive. Wearing only a pair of boots, with his feet on the table, Jackman proceeds to spread his legs, wear a big smile and act like this is all very normal. As we come to find, there is a clause in Hugh Jackman's contract that states he can only wear the company's boots, which he's taken a bit too literally. Jackman shared the commercial on Twitter, saying the following.

"What can I say? The boots are comfortable."

Credit where credit is due, Hugh Jackman is committed to the bit here. It also seems like a brilliant get for R.M. Willaims, who are sure to get a great deal of brand recognition out of this. The company also shared a tongue-in-cheek statement to go along with the video, making light of Jackman's lack of clothing, which reads as follows.

"It has come to the attention of R.M.Williams that a video of a private meeting between one of R.M.Williams' senior executives and Hugh Jackman has made its way onto the Internet. R.M.Williams strongly supports our Global Boot Ambassador Hugh Jackman and we are very proud of our association with this truly undeniable character. Our beautiful and purposefully designed footwear is built using 80 hand-crafted processes to deliver superior comfort. Indeed, perhaps too much comfort. To be clear, R.M.Williams encourages all people, including Hugh Jackman, to wear clothes. Clothes have many amazing benefits from making the wearer look stylish to making meetings way less awkward."

This is certainly not the first time that the Australian actor has lent his talents to an ad campaign. As part of his ongoing feud/friendship with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman also filmed an ad for Aviation Gin, which went about as well as one might expect. More recently, Jackman shot a new commercial for his Laughin Man coffee brand, with the help of Reynolds. Jackman has proven himself to be a top-notch salesman in addition to an A-list actor.

The actor is managing to stay busy after retiring the role of Wolverine. He starred in HBO's Bad Education earlier this year, which earned rave reviews. Hugh Jackman is also set to star in the sci-fi/thriller Reminiscences, which is currently in post-production and co-stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton. Jackman, additionally, has The Good Spy in the can and he is attached to star in a new biopic on Enzo Ferrari from director Michael Mann. Be sure to check out the commercial for yourself from the R.M. Williams YouTube channel.