Hugh Jackman has won the latest battle in his long-running feud against Ryan Reynolds. After years of quarreling, the two launched a promotional campaign for charity last month sponsored by Sam's Club with shoppers voting on the winner. With Jackman representing the Laughing Man Foundation and Reynolds representing the Sick Kids Foundation, a new video posted to Twitter by Reynolds reveals that he lost the contest to Jackman.

Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this. pic.twitter.com/xq8q7ZXvb4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 21, 2020

In the video, Hugh Jackman is informed through a video call that he's beaten Reynolds. Visibly expressing great excitement, Jackman responds, "That is amazing news, thank you so much. Honestly, it was an honor. Everyone at the Laughing Man Foundation is going to be so happy."

Jackman then insists that he be the one to let Ryan Reynolds know the results, taking over to give the Deadpool actor a video call to rub it in personally. "Hey, Hugh," Reynolds says when he answers the call. "You lost the Sam's Club thing. I won. Everyone hates you. Bye," Jackman immediately responds before hanging up.

Deriving from his Laughing Man Coffee company, Jackman's Laughing Man Foundation charity works to support educational programs, community development, and social entrepreneurs all over the world. For the Sam's Club contest, Jackman sold his brand of coffee at Sam's Club to represent the foundation. Meanwhile, Reynolds sold Aviation Gin to represent the Sick Kids Foundation, a group dedicated to fighting for the health and well-being of children both in the United States and abroad.

The voting was merely for bragging rights for the winner, as both charities have equally benefitted from the campaign. When the contest was first announced by Sam's Club, it was noted that the company would donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the Sick Kids Foundation, no matter who won the contest. That's great news as it means everyone involved comes out ahead here, barring Reynolds who had to be told in harsh terms that he had lost to Jackman.

Jackman's win comes after Reynolds took another shot at his foe on Twitter earlier this month. A photo posted by a fan shows an Aviation Gin bottle lying on Jackman's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the name of the brand written on tape over Jackman's name. Reynolds retweeted the image and said, "Permission to frame this? Or turn it into a billboard?"

Permission to frame this? Or turn it into a billboard? https://t.co/7IBKDYgSKu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 10, 2020

Seemingly bemused, Jackman fired back at the tweet with this blunt response: "DENIED."

Both actors will be back on the big screen soon enough. Jackman is attached to star alongside Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton in Reminiscence, a sci-fi drama from writer and director Lisa Joy. The movie is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously sometime in 2021.

Reynolds will also be back in theaters when he stars in next year's Free Guy as a background character in a video game who hopes to make himself the hero. That movie will be released by 20th Century Studios on May 21, 2021. This news comes to us from Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.