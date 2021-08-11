There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.

While speaking to ComicBook.com to promote his new movie Reminiscence , Jackman gave an explanation for the Kevin Feige posts and gave something of an apology for leading fans down the garden path.

"I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it. And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I'm like, 'Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn't mean that. I really didn't mean that. I'm really sorry.' And I thought, 'No one's going to believe me.' But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me," Jackman said jokingly. "I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I'm going to pass it on."

It is just another sign of the intensity of Marvel fans, who pick up on the smallest of things and turn them into great visions of what could be about to happen in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, comments by Loki writer Michael Waldron that he had been given the option of using almost any character from Marvel's history in that series, had fans speculating that the show would see Loki doing a Quantum Leap style journey through the history of the Marvel Universe that turned out to be completely different to how the show panned out. Ryan Reynolds posting an image of his Deadpool mask had may speculating that Deadpool 3 was incoming, but it turned out to be his teaser for new movie Free Guy, in which he appeared as Deadpool alongside MCU's Kong.

Despite Hugh Jackman reiterating on multiple occasions that he is done with his Wolverine role, fans still hold out hope that they will see him once more playing the X-Men mutant and will jump on any tiny signal that he has had a change of heart. Perhaps now he has explained his reasons for posting additional Wolverine art and memories, fans will come to accept that no matter how much they want to see him as the MCU' s version of the clawed superhero, it is probably the one thing that has come a little too late in the day.

Fans of Jackman however will be pleased to know that they can see him in his new movie,Reminiscence in cinemas and on HBO Max from August 20th, and he will continue to make his regular posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts for those who just can't wait that long. This news comes from ComicBook.com.