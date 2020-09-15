Hugh Jackman has seen Tenet, and it sounds like he is very impressed with what he saw. The Wolverine actor has worked previously with Tenet creator Christopher Nolan on the 2006 movie The Prestige. Jackman took to Twitter to praise Tenet, deeming fans who are able to watch the film on the big screen 'lucky'.

If you’re able to see @TENETFilm on the big screen - you’re one of the lucky ones. It’s mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/Xhhzi7jC6z — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 14, 2020

Hugh Jackman is not the only major actor who is unconnected to the project to publicly voice his support for Tenet. Last month, Tom Cruise went so far as to record a video of himself watching the film in a crowded theater and posting the footage on Twitter. The purpose of the footage appeared to be as much showing Cruise's love for Tenet as assuring audiences that it is safe to return to theaters now.

How successful that strategy will be remains to be seen. Tenet's performance at the box office has been steady so far, but not spectacular. Warner Bros. is also said to have angered other studios by withholding information regarding the film's box-office collections, leading to rumors that Tenet is underperforming. But despite low figures, the movie has the chance to make a profit since it will remain in theaters for a much longer time period, and without much competition in the way of new releases.

It won't be hyperbole to say how much money Tenet makes in theaters before finishing its run will determine the future of the theater business. The Christopher Nolan-directed movie was deemed a sure-fire hit at the box-office before release, and if Tenet fails, more studios are going to want to opt-out of a theatrical release, and release their movies online instead to take a chance with VOD collections, which will leave the already struggling worldwide theater chains with no new content for a long time to come, leading to their collapse.

It's a lot of pressure to put on a film that has been deemed among the weakest in Nolan's filmography. Audiences are used to dense plots in a Nolan film, but the sounding mixing for Tenet has led many theater-goers to complain that they could not hear anything of what was going on, and hence had no idea what the story was about.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith, and Michael Caine.

The film tells the tale of an unnamed CIA agent, played by Washington, who is recruited for a top-secret mission to stop the evil machinations of a Russian oligarch Sator, played by Kenneth Branagh. Aiding Washington is a coterie of elite international spies and secret agents, and a new piece of technology known as time inversion, that allows a person to travel backward through time in short bursts. Tenet is now playing in theaters overseas and in select U.S. cities.