After making the announcement of his father's passing, Hugh Jackman has noticeably been absent from social media for a few days, and even his sparring partner Ryan Reynolds has been holding back from trading insults with his buddy as Jackman had some quiet time during an obviously emotional period for the Wolverine star. However, he returned to his accounts today to thank his fans for the huge outpouring of support that he received over the weekend and to raise a toast to his late dad.

Christopher John Jackman was 84, and as noted by Jackman in his initially post, he was one of the most influential men in the actor's life having brought up his son, and his siblings, in Australia following a divorce from Jackman's mother, who returned to England with his sisters. His passing was made all the more poignant as it occurred on the morning of Australia's Father's Day. In his original post on Sunday, Jackman said, ""In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I'm filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he's now at peace with God."

There are only a handful of people in the movie industry who are as liked and respected as the actor, who over the years has worked with some of the greatest movie stars of a generation, and it was no surprise that his social media was brimming with prayers, well wishes and condolences for his loss. In his post today, Jackman is seen with a drink in hand, and simply says, "Quality. Here's to Dad." Along with the short video, he commented, "Thank you for all your love and prayers."

As reported over the weekend, Jackman was raised by his father, along with his two brothers, from the age of eight. The time spent growing up in a one parent family meant that Jackman and his father were incredibly close, and even as Jackman's fame began to grow, it was clearly a bond that didn't change in anyway. Jackman only recently returned to Australia after being abroad for filming work.

His latest post gained its own thread of further comments and messages of support from people who could clearly see in the video that the last few days have, as anyone would expect, taken a bit of a toll on the star. One user said, "So sorry, man. Doesn't matter when you lose your parent, that next day (and every following day) that you wake up and realize you can't call or hug them, it changes you. But doesn't have to destroy you. Appreciate you, sir." This was followed by another adding. "Raise that glass, Hugh! Hope all the love we're sending helps you in any way. I'm going to watch Missing Link and think about how you father's accent inspired you on this." A third concluded, "Take care Hugh. Take your time to grieve, and let yourself truly feel it, even though it hurts like hell. If you need to cry, cry. If you need to laugh, laugh. Everybody grieves in their own way, and your Dad would want you to do whatever feels right for you." That is a sentiment that can be echoed by everyone, and we once again join them in sending condolences to the actor and his family.

