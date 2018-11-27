Hugh Jackman has taken his trolling up a notch and has fired back at Ryan Reynolds in a brilliant new video as Once Upon a Deadpool quickly approaches. Those who have been keeping up with the goings on in the larger X-Men movie universe over the past few years, or those who are just particularly active on social media, have probably noticed that Jackman and Reynolds have something of a love-fueled "feud" going on. Lucky for us, it's not showing any signs of slowing down as Jackman has just aired out Reynolds in a fake campaign ad, taking credit for the Canadian actor's success.

Recently, Ryan Reynolds posted a similar fake campaign ad, taking a stab at Hugh Jackman's new political thriller The Front Runner. Now, Jackman has taken a similar approach with his new video, which focuses on the idea that Reynolds was handpicked by the Australian star behind Wolverine, ultimately giving him the success he's now enjoyed with the Deadpool franchise. Jackman hilariously opens up the video with the following.

"Ryan Reynolds may seem like an honest, hard-working movie star, husband and father. But don't let the facts get in the way of the truth."

Hugh Jackman then proceeds to roast his friend and fellow on-screen mutant, saying that Ryan Reynolds has been riding his coattails for nearly a decade, all thanks to X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the "best portrayal of Wade Wilson ever." Never have more un-true words been spoken. Jackman even took credit for Reynolds being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2010. The ribbing then turns to a loving plug as Jackman promotes Once Upon a Deadpool, the upcoming PG-13 release of Deadpool 2, as well as pointing out that proceeds from the upcoming release will benefit the Fudge Cancer charity.

Toward the end of the video, Hugh Jackman then threatens that if people don't go see the movie, Ryan Reynolds may make another Van Wilder or Green Lantern. The two actors clearly enjoy this back and forth just as much as their fans do and they have a great deal of love for one another. Reynolds, over the past couple of years, has been using that affection to try and convince Jackman to come out of retirement as Wolverine for one last go as the mutant following Logan, which the actor promised was his last go around as the Marvel Comics character.

Still, fans are very much into the idea of a proper Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie to make up for the sins of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It was recently revealed that Hugh Jackman is making a big announcement on Thursday, which some have speculated could be related to Wolverine, but that seems unlikely. Our best bet at that happening is that Jackman shot a secret cameo for Once Upon a Deadpool, which will also include new scenes shot with Fred Savage, who is essentially reprising his role from The Princess Bride. But don't get your hopes up. Be sure to check out the new video from Hugh Jackman's Twitter below.