Despite having retired the Wolverine role with 2017's Logan, there are still those clinging to the idea that Hugh Jackman will one day return to the role of Wolverine. With the X-Men due to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in the future thanks to Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, some fans are hoping that Jackman will be persuaded back into the fray to join the likes of The Avengers. Well, as it turns out, Jackman has recently revealed in an interview that had the Disney buy out happened sooner, comic book movie fans everywhere would have seen their dreams come true.

"Totally. Honestly, if seven years ago that had happened I'd be like, "Oh yeah!" but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party-not just for me, but for the character."

So, had Disney been in a position to purchase 20th Century Fox just seven years earlier, we would have seen Hugh Jackman's Wolverine join the likes of Iron Man and Captain America in the fight against cosmic bad guys. Damn. Though Jackman seems very at peace with having said goodbye to the role that made him a household name, it's hard to read Jackman's quote and not think about what might have been. There is no denying that it would have been a lot of fun seeing Logan trade barbs, both verbal and physical, with the main players of the MCU.

Equally though, there would have been a trade-off, as Hugh Jackman would never have starred in Logan, which is arguably one of the best comic book movies to ever grace the silver screen, as well as being a great movie in its own right, as well as the perfect send-off for Jackman's near-twenty year stint as the character. The violent, gritty, R-rated drama is tonally very different from what occurs in the more family-friendly MCU, so in some ways, it is perhaps best that Jackman's iteration of Wolverine remained separate and able to be its own thing.

Of course, once Marvel works out how and when to fold the X-Men into the MCU franchise, this reboot of the character will be portrayed by somebody else, which is something that Jackman is also very at peace with.

"Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to. It's kind of like, you're on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back? And you say, Sounds good but... no. They're fine with someone else."

So, the question remains as to who would best fill the adamantium skeleton of Wolverine? Whilst some have suggested Hugh Jackman's Eddie the Eagle co-star Taron Edgerton as a suitable replacement, there are some who have gone for much more left-field choices such as Jack Black and even Danny DeVito. Whoever it ends up being, Hugh Jackman will forever be synonymous with the role, and rightly so. This comes to us courtesy of The Daily Beast.