Some interesting posts from Hugh Jackman on Instagram has some fans wondering if the actor is teasing a return to the role of Wolverine. The last time we saw Jackman in the iconic role of the fan favorite X-Men superhero was in 2017's Logan, a movie that served to conclude the character's story after nearly two decades. There has been no indication that he'll ever reprise the role, and that seems especially so with the X-Men set to be rebooted for the MCU.

Jackman's return to the role of Wolverine might seem unlikely, but it's not impossible. The introduction of a live-action multiverse in the MCU, which we'll see elements of in both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, means that any character from alternate Marvel movie universes can potentially appear at any time. In other words, the door is wide open for Logan to return in one of these or another MCU movie, even if it's just for a cameo appearance.

On his Instagram Stories, Jackman recently posted artwork by BossLogic of the X-Men icon's trademark claws. The next day, this was followed up with a photograph of Jackman posing alongside Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Neither of these photos included any kind of caption, leaving it up to the fans to speculate why Jackman is alluding to Wolverine while teasing a meeting with Feige. This has led to the actor's name trending as many theorize, or at least hope, that a return as Logan in the MCU is imminent.

I’ll get back to more fantasy football tomorrow but right now I’ll be spending the night wondering why Hugh Jackman posted these and if I’m getting Wolverine back 👀 #Marvel#Wolverinepic.twitter.com/MIIENNN0lj — joe pepe (@jpep20) July 6, 2021

What a fun coincidence! Hugh Jackman posted @WolverineMovie art.



Then he posted a picture of himself with the head guy in charge of @Marvel's @MarvelStudios ( Kevin Feige.)



Like I said: What a fun coincidence. Nothing more to read into it. Let's all move along...



🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/pyFIasdWim — A.D. (@ADsXe) July 5, 2021

Good to see Hugh Jackman hinting his return as Wolverine. Crazy how years ago he retired the role, but in an interview years before that happened he said he would play Wolverine until we all wanted him to stop. WE NEVER SAID STOP! Ha!Ha!Ha! So, Welcome Back @RealHughJackman! — RULLUR (@RULLUR) July 6, 2021

It won't be filming anytime soon, but Deadpool 3 is another possible avenue for Logan's return. At one point, Ryan Reynolds was planning for the sequel to bring in Jackman as Logan with the two characters going on a road trip. The creative direction of Deadpool 3 seems to have changed following Disney's acquisition of Fox, but that doesn't mean that Logan still can't make his way into the movie. Again, with the multiverse now a part of the MCU, anything is possible.

Jackman debuted in the role of Wolverine in the year 2000 as a featured player in the original X-Men. He'd reprise the role in a series of sequels and solo movies, and 17 years later, he had become one of the most popular superhero actors by the time he starred in Logan. His long run in the role has also earned Jackman a Guinness World Record for longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero. Needless to say it's very difficult to picture anyone else in the role of Wolverine at this point.

Jackman is set to appear for a cameo alongside Reynolds in Free Guy, which is set to be released on Aug. 13. He also has a starring role in Lisa Joy's upcoming sci-fi movie Reminiscence, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Daniel Wu, Marina de Tavira, and Brett Cullen. That movie will be released in theaters on Aug. 20, and it will also stream for 30 days on HBO Max starting that same day. Time will tell if we really ever see him back as Wolverine. This news comes to us from Hugh Jackman on Instagram.