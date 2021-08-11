With Disney acquiring Fox Studios, one of the most exciting parts about the acquisition was the fact that the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties would now be a part of Marvel Studios once more. Ever since the acquisition, there has been no shortage of speculation about the potential casts for both properties. With the exception of Deadpool, who will continue to be portrayed by one Ryan Reynolds, it's been assumed that all of the characters would be recast.

Recently, however, rumors have began to make the rounds that Hugh Jackman was going to be reprising his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine, a role he played in 9 movies from 2000's ﻿X-Men﻿ through to 2017's ﻿Logan﻿. At the time of ﻿Logan﻿'s release, Jackman had said that it would be his last time wearing the claws. But with Fox now being owned by Disney, could he be enticed to play the surly Canadian one more time?

Jackman recently sat down with celebrity interviewer Jake Hamilton for his Jake's Takes YouTube channel to talk about his new movie ﻿Reminiscence﻿. During the course of the interview, Hamilton addressed the rumors that with the multiverse wide open now, could Jackman reprise his role as Logan once more?

Jackman said in the interview, "I'm hearing about this from you, and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table. Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

Jackman is pretty clear that he doesn't intend to take the claws back up, and he has been clear about that since Logan. And while he could possibly make an appearance in a multiverse sort of sense, it would not make sense to have an actor who is already in his fifties take on such an action intensive role, especially not for any length of time.

But while he is saying no, it's also worth noting that Marvel Studios is known for its red herrings in interviews. It is entirely possible, although unlikely, that Kevin Feige has, in fact, contacted Jackman about reprising his role for a small appearance in one multiverse movie just as a passing off of the baton moment to the next cast. More likely, Jackman should be taken at his word that he is done with the character.

Tell us your thoughts in the comments. Will Jackman step into the role of the surly Canadian mutant one more time? Or was ﻿Logan﻿ truly the swan song of his version of Wolverine?