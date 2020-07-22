Hugh Jackman may never play Wolverine again, but the actor has proved that he still has the chops to do so. Jackman, who played the iconic mutant on screen for the better part of two decades, recently proved that he still has what it takes in a recent interview with Marvel's Joe Quesada. When asked for a demonstration, Jackman did not disappoint.

Taking to Instagram, Hugh Jackman recently shared a clip of an upcoming interview for Marvel's new web series, Marvel's Storyboards. Joe Quesada, Executive Vice President and Creative Director at the company, interviewed the actor for the show. At one point, Quesada asked Jackman to show him how to become Wolverine. Jackmen then gets out of the chair and puts on an impressive, impromptu demonstration. In his caption, Jackman had a sense of humor about it.

"One would think after thousands of interviews playing #wolverine, I'd be immune to the bait of being asked to leave my chair. Not so."

Starting with the first live-action X-Men movie in 2000, Hugh Jackman kicked off a 17-year run playing the character. Jackman concluded his tenure as the mutant in 2017's Logan, which went on to become a huge critical and commercial success, even garnering an Oscar nomination. The actor also played the role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and a brief cameo in First Class. There was also the memorable post-credits scene from Deadpool 2, which made use of archival footage to help Wade Wilson undo the sins of X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Marvel's Storyboards is a 12-episode non-fiction series that follows Joe Quesada as he explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. The series will air in two six-episode seasons, with a wide variety of visionary, acclaimed storytellers including Bobby Lopez, Johnny Weir, Christian Borle, Margaret Stohl, Sasheer Zamata, Ed Viesturs, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Nelson Figueroa, Gillian Jacobs, Samhita Mukhopadhyay and Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas. The series is set to air on Marvel's official YouTube channel. Hugh Jackman will be the subject of the first episode, which debuts on July 23. New episodes will follow each Thursday.

As far as the future of Wolverine goes, Hugh Jackman has made it quite clear that he has hung up the claws for good. Marvel Studios managed to get the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four following the Disney/Fox merger last year. It has already been confirmed that the franchises will be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means, sooner rather than later, a new actor will be taking up the mantle of Wolverine. Jackman has already given his blessing to whoever the actor ends up being. For now, there is no official word on who it will be or when they will appear in the MCU. Be sure to check out the clip for yourself from Hugh Jackman's Instagram.