Hugh Jackman has been pretty active on his Twitter account recently, if only because he has been in quarantine due to Covid restrictions. But today he posted a video that showed himself a little more active; rehearsing for his upcoming Broadway return headlining The Music Man. As the title suggests, the show will be a whole lot of singing and dancing, as in a recent post Hugh Jackman showed off just how much of a master he is at the latter.

The video was posted on his Instagram account, and later shared by the star over on his Twitter feed, and shows Jackson performing a quite impressive routine that would leave most professionals out of breath. Just how impressive it was became apparent when online "adversary" Ryan Reynolds couldn't help but admire the actor, with which he usually shares a "feud" with.

"As much as I hate to love this..." Reynolds posted. "It's crazy good. I can't wait to see The Music Man."

While it was almost like there was a sting in the tail to follow, it seems that on this occasion Reynolds just couldn't bring himself to make any of hisusual jibes in the wake of such a stunning performance. The banter between the two actors is becoming the stuff of legend, whether they are ribbing each other over the celebrations around their respective movies hitting anniversary milestones, or each jibing over the photos the other has shared, it is becoming something of a joy to watch them go at each other for no real reason that anyone can work out.

As for Jackman's upcoming production, The Music Man revival hit a stumbling block back in April when Jackman revealed the company were having to "rebuild the team" after producer Scott Rudin stepped back from active leadership due to allegations of mistreatment of staffers that appeared in the Hollywood Reporter. Speaking about the issue at the time, Jackman said in a statement, "I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin. It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. We are currently rebuilding the Music Man team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that is and has always been very important to me."

The $17 million production is due to begin previews at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater in December, and officially opens in February next year. With Jackman's clear passion for the stage and his performance level it is fair to assume that the production is in the best hands it can be and we can expect another huge Jackman hit on stage. While the production is likely to be taking up a lot of his time in the near future, it was announced back in April that Jackman will be back on screens in The Son, an adaptation of Florian Zeller's play, which also stars Laura Dern.