Hulk Hogan says Chris Hemsworth looks like he's ready to body slam Andre the Giant, and anyone who's seen a recent picture of the actor would certainly agree. This week, Hemsworth confirmed that shooting has been wrapped on the upcoming superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder by posting a final photo from the set. Literally, the biggest takeaway from the image was Hemsworth's massive arms, the result of months of intense, vigorous training.

On social media, Marvel fans were left stunned by Hemsworth's appearance. Though he's already starred as Thor in a series of superhero movies, what we're seeing now looks to be Hemsworth at his biggest size yet. With the photo going viral, it wasn't too long before pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan took notice and shared it to his own Twitter account.

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021

"My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother," the Hulkster said in the caption.

It's been previously reported that Hemsworth is set to play Hogan in a Hulkamania biopic for Netflix. The project will team up the Thor star with Joker director Todd Phillips, who will be helming the movie using a screenplay by Scott Silver and John Pollono. It's not clear when filming is expected to begin, but Hemsworth has been working very hard on his body transformation to look right for the role since last year. Hogan also commented on how the training was going back in November.

"He's already there! He's ready BROTHER!!!" Hogan said on Instagram, posting some comparison photos of himself and Hemsworth. The wrestling legend goes on to joke, "But is he good looking enough to play me?"

"As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical," Hemsworth said of his plans in another interview with Total Film. "I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing,"

The Hulkamania biopic will primarily cover Hogan's rise to the top of the pro wrestling world in the 1980s. During that time, Hogan had become world famous due to his WWF matches watched by millions of pro wrestling fans. One of his most high-profile feuds was against Andre the Giant, culminating in a match for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania III in 1987. He famously body slammed Andre to win the match, though the two were said to be close friends behind the scenes.

Hemsworth clearly has the arms to play Hulk Hogan, so all that's missing now is the wrestler's trademark handlebar mustache. There is no release date yet set at Netflix for the Hulkamania movie, but with Thor: Love and Thunder now wrapped, we'll hopefully find out some new information on the project soon. Meanwhile, fans can also see Hemsworth's gigantic muscles in Thor 4 when it is released on Feb. 11, 2022. This news comes to us from Hulk Hogan.