Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth has become known for his physical talents just as much (perhaps even more so) than his acting ones. With Hemsworth set to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in Joker director Todd Phillips' upcoming biopic, the actor has now teased the sheer volume of chiselled bulk he is packing on to go with the handlebar mustache and bandana in a snapshot from his recent holiday with wife Elsa Pataky.

"Just one of those truly rare natural moments caught on film where I was completely unaware there was even a camera on me......"

Once again demonstrating his ever-reliable wit, Hemsworth certainly looks the part as he works hard to show-off his talents for picking up heavy things and putting them down again. Aiming to match Hogan's iconic "24-inch pythons," Hemsworth has been training hard for months in order to best be able to portray the wrestling legend. From this image, Hemsworth's dedication could not be clearer.

Hemsworth has discussed the level of preparation for the Hulk Hogan Biopic in the past, with the already hulking actor stating that he would be adding even more size to his large frame in order to do justice to the WWE icon. "This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. Aside from his work in the gym, Hemsworth is working hard to get everything right for his performance, adding, "There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Chris Hemsworth said, before noting that he will be dying his hair blonde and even adding in some balding in order to complete Hogan's trademark look.

But how exactly does the man himself feel about being portrayed by the Thor star? Well, according to Hogan, Hemsworth's hard work has not gone unnoticed. Posting some comparison photos of himself from his wrestling days alongside Hemsworth working out, Hogan recently tweeted, "He's already there! He's ready BROTHER!!!" Before following it up with a reasonable question; "But is he good looking enough to play me?"

The as-yet-untitled Hulk Hogan movie will follow The Hulkster's rise through the Wrestling ranks during the 1980s and will likely cover the explosion of Hulkamania in the WWF during the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era. The movie is likely to feature portrayals of other legends of the sport including the likes of Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter. The project was first announced back in February last year and is set to stream on Netflix.

Hemsworth is an inspired choice to take on the role of Mr. America himself, and no doubt he will fill the screen, as well as the yellow tank top, by the time the movie hits screens. This comes to us courtesy of Chris Hemsworth's official Instagram account.