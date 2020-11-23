Chris Hemsworth is looking more shredded than ever in recent photos posted online, and Hulk Hogan says the Thor star is now officially "ready" to play him in the upcoming Hulkamania Biopic. Last year, it was reported that Hemsworth would be playing Hogan in a biopic about the wrestling megastar. The project will also reportedly reunite Joker team Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, with the former directing and the latter co-writing the script with John Pollono.

Aiming to beef up his muscles to match the size of Hogan's "24-inch pythons," Hemsworth has been training nonstop for months. Now, even Hogan himself has been left very impressed with Hemsworth's transformation. Posting some comparison photos of himself from his wrestling years and Hemsworth working out, Hogan tweeted, "He's already there! He's ready BROTHER!!!" In jest, the WWE Hall of Famer adds, "But is he good looking enough to play me?"

In July, Chris Hemsworthspoke about his upcoming role as Hulk Hogan and revealed that he was planning to get to his biggest size ever for the part. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical," Hemsworth told Total Film. "I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," he added. Hemsworth also spoke about the other changes in his physical appearance that will be necessary to play the Hulkster, such has giving himself Hogan's balding blonde hair and the trademark handlebar mustache.

The movie will primarily cover Hogan's rise to stardom in the 1980s when Hulkamania was at the peak of its popularity. A rising wrestling superstar, Hogan had established himself as one of the all-time greatest when he defeated the Iron Sheik to win the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1984. He'd follow this up with high-profile WrestleMania feuds against other classic wrestling stars like Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Sgt. Slaughter, King Kong Bundy, and the Ultimate Warrior. He was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

On Instagram, Hemsworth's Thor 4 co-star Chris Pratt responded to one of the Hulk Hogan actor's training photos, joking about the size of his muscles. "Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I'm gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks," Pratt wrote. It was just recently reported that Pratt would be appearing in the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

There's no word yet on when exactly filming will begin for the Hulk Hogan movie or when it might be released. As for Thor: Love and Thunder, that will be released on Feb. 11, 2022. This news comes to us from Hulk Hogan on Twitter. The topper art was created by BossLogic.