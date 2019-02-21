Wrestling fans were treated to the news that Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth is playing legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan in a new biopic earlier this week. While many fans of the wrestler were ecstatic about the news, former pro wrestler The Iron Sheik isn't too excited and he expressed his displeasure on social media about the Hulk Hogan Biopic casting news. With that being said, the Sheik is always looking to get his name out there and never really leaves his wrestling persona, which makes for an excellent follow on social media.

The Iron Sheik posts on social media a few times a day, often yelling at people to do nice things for each other. However, he has been on quite a role over the last 24 hours, taking aim at Jussie Smollett and now Chris Hemsworth in an all capitalized tweet that reminds wrestling fans why the Sheik is one of the best characters to ever come out of WWE wrestling. The Iron Sheik isn't too happy that Hemsworth is playing his old foe in the Hulk Hogan Biopic. He had this to say.

"Chris Hemsworth you jabroni I swear to Jesus I suplex you when I see you remember who make the Hulkamania and is the real legend of the Earth."

It's worth noting that much like Corey Feldman, The Iron Sheik always posts in capital letters in his tweets. The 75-year old former wrestler is always shouting and his tweets are no different. Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri is his real name and he started wrestling professionally in 1972 and is a one-time world champion, having won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. The Iron Sheik is known as one of the best WWF villains in history and he helped to propel Hulk Hogan's career in the 80s.

Now that the Hulk Hogan Biopic is officially in the works with a star, current professional wrestler Rusev wants a shot at playing The Iron Sheik. In fact, Rusev is down to play just about anybody in the upcoming biopic when it comes down to it. However, it isn't clear how the real-life Iron Sheik will take this news, though one can imagine that there will be a lot of foul language and shouting. Rusev explains.

"I can play everybody from Iron Sheik to Sgt. Slaughter to Big Boss Man, Vader and Nicolai Volkoff. Book me pay me brother."

Chris Hemsworth definitely has his work cut out for himself with the Hulk Hogan Biopic, but taking on the role of The Iron Sheik might be even harder, especially since he will be watching the production like a hawk. Regardless, in order to tell Hogan's story properly in the 1980s, we're going to need The Iron Sheik, who helped to make Hogan one of the biggest heroes of the decade. While we wait for Sheik casting news, you can check out the message to Chris Hemsworth below, thanks to The Iron Sheik's Twitter account.