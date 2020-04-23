Wrestling fans were agog last year when it was revealed that Netflix was working on a Hulk Hogan Biopic, with the wrestling legend himself attached as a consultant. Chris Hemsworth has been brought on board to play the lead role, but as he revealed during a recent interview, at this stage, he does not know any more about the project than fans.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now."

It is always a tricky thing to make a biopic that is honest as well as entertaining, especially when the guy who is its subject is overseeing what gets put in the script and what gets cut. Hogan's long and storied career as one of the most famous wrestlers of all time is not without its share of controversies, which the biopic may or may not address. For Chris Hemsworth, the appeal of becoming Hogan lies in getting to take a closer look at the larger-than-life world of wrestling entertainment.

"I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

The movie is said to be an exploration of Hogan's early years as a professional up-and-comer on the Florida wrestling circuit in the 1970s, to his induction into the WWF in the 1980s, and the explosive rise of 'Hulkamania' that followed. Todd Phillips, fresh off the success of Joker, is attached to direct the biopic, with Scott Silver of Joker and 8 Mile fame, and John Pollono (This is Us) attached as writers.

In the past, Hollywood's take on wrestling entertainment has been more about the issues with the industry, as depicted in Mickey Rourke's The Wrestler, and maintaining a careful distance from the glitzy side of the business. While it is unknown at this point what direction Netflix will take in telling Hogan's story, the recent success of Tiger King and its flamboyant lead, Joe Exotic, might prompt them to focus more on the pomp and pageantry associated with Hogan in the ring than the issues that dogged him outside of it.

For Hemsworth, getting to play another pop culture icon like Hogan after cementing his status as Thor will only be a step up. The actor has had mixed results in his cinematic outings when operating outside of the MCU, but considering the writing and directing talent attached to the biopic, this might well be the film that garners Hemsworth critical acclaim as well as box office moolah.

For now, the actor is busy promoting his latest Netflix feature Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers. Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a for-hire mercenary who finds himself embroiled in third-world politics of the underworld when the young boy he is rescuing turns out to be the son of a drug lord.