The writer behind Netflix's Hulk Hogan biopic, John Pollono, has heaped praise on lead star Chris Hemsworth, describing him as a "great actor" who he has loved writing for. While the project is currently in development, Pollono is unsure when the movie will start shooting thanks to the ongoing global situation.

"Look man, I don't know what I'm allowed to say about that. They send people that script and they have to read it in two hours, it's like top secret, so I'm not gonna be the guy who gets fired on it. But I'll tell you, I'm really proud of the work, it's great. Coming from theater, I like to write for actors, and Scott Silver, who co-wrote that with me who was like a mentor early in my career, some of my favorite scripts were written by him, so it's like a joy to work with. But I love writing for great actors, I think Chris Hemsworth, like these guys, he's awesome. You can make him funny and tragic and all that stuff. I'm really excited to see the movie and hopefully -- I don't know how COVID-friendly that movie would be to shoot cause they got like 30,000 people in the crowds in some of these scenes, so hope eventually they get to make it. I can't wait to see it someday."

Netflix's Hulk Hogan movie will follow The Hulkster's rise through the Wrestling ranks during the 1980s and will likely cover the explosion of Hulkamania in the WWF during the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era. The movie is likely to feature portrayals of other legends of the sport including the likes of Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter. The project was first announced back in February last year.

Hemsworth has discussed the level of preparation for portraying Hulk Hogan in the past, with the already strapping actor stating that he would be adding even more size to his large frame in order to do justice to the WWE icon. "This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. Aside from his work in the gym, Hemsworth is working hard to get everything right for his performance, adding, "There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Chris Hemsworth said, before noting that he will be dying his hair blonde and even adding in some balding in order to complete Hogan's trademark look.

John Pollono is best known for writing the biographical drama Stronger starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with his next movie, the black comedy dramaSmall Engine Repair starring Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham due to be released in theaters by Vertical Entertainment on September 10, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of ScreenRant. The fan art comes from BossLogic.