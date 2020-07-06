Thor and Extraction star, Chris Hemsworth, has become well-known for his physique, with the actor having become a walking set of biceps since his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is taking on the upcoming Hulk Hogan Biopic. Hemsworth recently revealed that playing "The Hulkster" is going to require him to put on even more size than that of the famous Asgardian.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Chris Hemsworth added, before noting that he'll have to die his hair blonde and add in some balding and a mustache in order to complete Hogan's trademark look. Imagining Hemsworth bulked up even more so than Thor is a difficult task, and one wonders whether he will end up taking it so far that he transcends us mere mortals and becomes a walking, talking set of deltoids.

The as-yet-untitled movie will follow Hulk Hogan's rise through the Wrestling ranks during the 1980s, and will likely cover the explosion of Hulkamania in the WWF during the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era. The movie will no doubt feature portrayals of other legends of the sport including the likes of Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter. The project was first announced back in February last year, with Joker's Todd Phillips rumored to direct, though as of now this is unconfirmed, with the rest of the cast remaining unknown. Currently, Netflix holds exclusive rights to the movie's release.

Hemsworth is clearly delighted to be given the opportunity to explore the bizarre world of wrestling, with the actor saying previously how "fascinated" is by the sport. "Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," he said back in April. "I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

Aside from the Hulk Hogan biopic, Hemsworth will be returning as the MCU's self-proclaimed strongest Avenger in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due for release on February 11, 2022. Hemsworth is also likely to be returning for a sequel to recent Netflix success, Extraction, in which Hemsworth stars as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake.

Set to be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, aka The Russo Brothers, Extraction 2 is looking to bring back both Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave for another ultra-violent, explosive action-adventure. Whether Hemsworth will even be able to fit onto the big screen by then remains to be seen. This comes to us courtesy of Total Film.