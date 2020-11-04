Days after Matthew McConaughey revealed that he had tried unsuccessfully to capture the role of Bruce Banner in an The Incredible Hulk movie, some interesting new fan art imagines how he might have looked as the green-hued superhero. Appearing on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, McConaughey confessed that he had looked into getting the part at some point in the past, only to be told, 'No, thank you.' As the actor didn't state when it happened, it's not clear exactly which big-screen version of the Hulk he could have potentially played.

Curious about the would-be casting, digital artist ApexForm posted new fan art of Matthew McConaughey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In one image, we can get a peek at how McConaughey might have appeared as Bruce Banner in the Avengers movies if he were the one cast over Mark Ruffalo. "What if @marvelstudios took @officiallymcconaughey up on his offer to play the Incredible Hulk?" the caption reads.

Another piece of fan art turns McConaughey green to better envision him in character as the Incredible Hulk. "It's crazy to think just how different the MCU could've looked if @marvelstudios chose to go another direction with casting. This was a possibility," ApexForm states in the caption.

For better or for worse, playing the Incredible Hulk just wasn't in the cards for McConaughey in reality. The famous Marvel superhero first made his way to the big screen when Hulk premiered in 2003, directed by Ang Lee and starring Eric Bana in the titular role. Edward Norton then took over playing Bruce Banner in the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk, marking the Hulk's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No solo Hulk movies have been made since, but Mark Ruffalo has frequently appeared as the character in the Avengers movies.

Chances are, we'll also be seeing Ruffalo back in the role in the upcoming series She-Hulk on Disney+. The series will follow Jennifer Walters, Bruce's cousin, who gains some of his abilities through an emergency blood transfusion. Although her casting on the series has since been disputed, Ruffalo had welcomed Tatiana Maslany into the MCU when it had been reported that she'd been cast as Jennifer. As Ruffalo returning as the Hulk in future movies in the MCU is also a possibility, it would appear that the role is going to be occupied for the foreseeable future.

As for McConaughey, the actor appears to be doing just fine for himself outside of the MCU. He has since earned an Oscar for Best Actor along with a Golden Globe for his performance in the critically-acclaimed drama Dallas Buyers Club. McConaughey has also been praised for his starring role as detective Rust Cohle in the HBO crime drama True Detective, which also earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He has also appeared in recent movies like The Beach Bum, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and The Gentlemen. Maybe we'll see the actor make his way to the MCU someday, but it probably won't be as the Hulk. The fan art of McConaughey as the Incredible Hulk comes to us from ApexForm on Instagram.