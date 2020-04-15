We probably haven't seen the last of Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what does the future hold? For now, there are still no discussions of a Hulk solo movie, but that may still have to do with Universal Pictures holding the rights to solo entries involving the character. In any event, we are likely going to see Bruce Banner show up in the upcoming She-Hulk series and, if Ruffalo has his way, a Wolverine team-up would be in the cards.

We last saw the character in Avengers: Endgame and, even though he was badly hurt from the snap that undid Thanos' deadly actions, Hulk lived to see another day. During a recent interview, Mark Ruffalo was asked about the future of the character and explained where things are at currently. Here's what he had to say about it.

"There's nothing completely at a place where it's a done deal. There's some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] 'She-Hulk.' If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that's about it. That's all there is on the table."

We had previously heard that Banner would show up in She-Hulk, which is currently being developed for Disney+. That's good news for fans, but the real treat would be a solo movie. Mark Ruffalo has been part of this universe since The Avengers and we haven't seen the character get a standalone since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which starred Edward Norton as the Marvel Comics icon. While there are no plans at present, Ruffalo does have an idea of what he would like the proposed solo movie to look like.

"There's an idea that I think could be really interesting. We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

Beyond that, there are bigger dreams. Thanks to the Disney/Fox merger last year, Marvel Studios is now in control of the X-Men rights. That means Wolverine can appear in the MCU. Mark Ruffalo also expressed an interest in crossing paths with the fan-favorite mutant on the screen as well, given the opportunity.

"Maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up."

Hulk and Wolverine have a long history in the comics, as Wolverine originally debuted in The Incredible Hulk #180. At this point, Marvel's plans for Wolverine are unclear, but we know an X-Men movie reboot is in the cards, likely as part of the studio's Phase 5 plans. What we know for sure is that it won't be Hugh Jackman back in the role, as he hung up the claws for good following the release of 2017's Logan. This news comes to us via Variety.