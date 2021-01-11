Those in college looking for a streaming service on the cheap have just been handed a lifeline by Hulu. The Disney-owned streamer has unveiled a new price reduction for its basic plan that will cost just $1.99 per month for eligible college students. This makes it arguably one of the best streaming deals on the market for those who qualify, as most premium services cost at least $5 per month, if not much more.

To get the deal, eligible students simply can head on over to Hulu's website and sign up. Hulu is using Sheer ID to verify one's student status. Once that is verified, the offer is up for grabs. The $2 per month gets students the basic, ad-supported plan, which normally goes for $5.99 per month. So this represents a 65 percent discount. Students who already subscribe to Hulu can switch their plan by verifying their eligible student status. Those with a no ads plan or a Hulu+ Live TV plan would need to downgrade to the ad-supported plan in order to get the deal.

Even so, this is one heck of a deal for students on a budget. Netflix recently raised its price to $13.99 for its most popular plan. HBO Max runs $14.99 per month. Getting premium content has become increasingly pricey. Even Disney+, which had an attractive $6.99 per month price, is set to raise its prices by $1 per month in the near future. Peacock, it's worth noting, does a free, ad-supported tier, which is unique among marquee streaming services. They also now have The Office, but much of it is locked beyond the paywall. Disney also offers a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Those who already have that bundle will not be able to take advantage of the new college student discount.

The streaming wars heated up within the last year in a big way. Netflix remains the king of the hill with nearly 200 million subscribers worldwide. But Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock and HBO Max have all entered the fold, looking to carve out their slice of the pie. Consumers now have to make potentially tough choices and, to satisfy their needs, more than likely subscribing to multiple services as a result. That's not as easy for a cash-strapped college student to manage. Disney, which now controls Hulu thanks to the Fox merger and a separate deal with Comcast, is in a good position to compete with Netflix. This college student deal may be a way to boost its subscriber base heading into the new year.

Because Disney is now in control, Hulu has increased its profile within the last year. FX on Hulu is now bringing FX programming to the service the day after it airs. The service has also taken on more of Fox's library content, which has helped to give it more attractive programming for potential subscribers. Students who are looking to take advantage of the discount can do so now by heading over to Hulu.com/.