A month's worth of scary programming heads to Hulu with its annual Huluween celebration starting today. Viewers can head to Hulu's personalized, Halloween-themed hub for a bone-chilling selection of popular Halloween TV episodes and movies, featuring 800 premium Halloween titles and more than 5,000 episodes of new and library TV series. The curated experience will also bring fans exclusive, new content throughout the month, including seven spooky short films from up-and-coming filmmakers, selected in collaboration with Sundance Institute, and the premieres of returning Original series Castle Rock, Light as a Feather, and Into the Dark and the highly anticipated Hulu Original Films Little Monsters and Wounds.

Hulu Launches A Creepy Content Hub and Annual Huluween Film Fest

With content from all zombie walks of life, Hulu will have new and fan-favorite Halloween TV shows and films available for viewers all 31 days and nights of October. The immersive Huluween destination on the platform will have something for everyone, offering customized experience for consumers to add their favorite scary shows and monstrous movies to "My Stuff". The Huluween hub will also serve consumers personalized recommendations all month long from hand-picked Halloween collections including Freaky Franchises, Foreign Frights, Psychological Horror & Thrillers, Sci-Fi Scares, Indies, Zombies, Humorous Horror, Anthologies, alongside Hulu Originals and Huluween Essentials.

Hulu is also bringing back the popular Huluween Film Fest, which will give seven up-and-coming filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their horror-themed short films on Hulu throughout the month. Collaboratively curated with the Sundance Film Institute, the short films, including - Hidden Mother, Ride, Swiped to Death, Flagged, Undo, The Dunes and The Ripper - will premiere today, Tuesday, Oct. 1 in conjunction with the Huluween experience and on Hulu's social channels. The filmmaker with the highest level of engagement on Hulu and Hulu's YouTube channel will win $50,000 towards production of their feature length film. To view all of Huluween short films, visit the Hulu Youtube channel.

Hulu Expands Original Programming Slate with Huluween Premieres Of Horrifying Hulu Originals

This week, Hulu and Blumhouse Television returns with the year-round horror event Hulu Original Series, Into The Dark with a special Halloween episode, Uncanny Annie. Launching October 4, the episode follows a group of college students who get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest secrets and fears to life, where they must play to escape... and win to survive.

Hulu Original Series Light As A Feather, produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Grammnet, also returns to the service October 4. Doubling down by playing a new round of "Light as a Feather" putting all their lives on the line, Season 2 continues as McKenna and friends are optimistic that they're finally done with the curse. But is the curse done with them?

Hulu Original Film Little Monsters makes its streaming premiere on Friday, October 11. Starring Academy Award-Winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad and Alexander England, the critically-acclaimed Australian horror comedy begins with a harmless school field trip which ends with a zombie outbreak. Little Monsters world-premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Written and Directed by Under The Shadow's Babak Anvari, Wounds streams on Hulu on October 18. The feature film follows the story of a New Orleans bartender whose life begins to unravel after a series of disturbing and inexplicable events that begin to happen to him after picking up a phone left behind at a bar. With a star studded cast including Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beets, Wounds also made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019 followed by a screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

Rounding out the month of Original premieres, Hulu's critically acclaimed series Castle Rock returns for Season 2 on October 23, starring Lizzy Caplan and Tim Robbins. Season 2 follows a feud between warring clans that comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King's nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

Lastly, Zomboat!, a zombie-horror-comedy import, will premiere on Friday, October 25 in co-production with iTV. The series features a pair of sisters as they escape the apocalypse with the help of Dorothy, an early-80's wood paneled canal boat.