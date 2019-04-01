Humanoids from the Deep, the Alien-meets-Jaws-meets-Creature from the Black Lagoon cult classic from 1980 is now officially a Scream Factory-branded title as we present it in a new Blu-ray Steelbook® packaging! Swimming its way this Summer. Official street date is July 30th for U.S. and Canada territories (Region A).

Scream Factory is preparing a new 4K scan of the uncut international version of the film from the original camera negative. All bonus features from the prior Blu-ray release will be ported over as well. Only 5,000 units of the steelbook are being produced total. When they're gone, they're gone!

The Humanoids from the Deep steelbook gets a fresh piece of art from artist Laz Marquez, who illustrated prior Scream Factory steelbooks The Howling, Lifeforce and Army of Darkness. If you order directly from Shout! Factory's website, your packaging will also include an exclusive 28.5" x 16.5" rolled lithograph of the illustration. The litho will not be available elsewhere and only 1,500 of them each are being made.

They're Not Human. Something evil is happening in the sleepy fishing village of Noyo. Fish-like humanoid creatures, spawned by mutant DNA, begin rising from the ocean looking to spawn with the local women. Scientist Susan Drake (Ann Turkel, The Cassandra Crossing), along with local fisherman Jim Hill (Doug McClure, The Land That Time Forgot), looks for the cause of this invasion of creatures from the ocean floor. When the annual Salmon Festival begins, some unwanted guests are about to crash the festivities.

Humanoids from the Deep also stars Vic Morrow (Message From Space), Cindy Weintraub (The Prowler) and Denise Galik (Don't Answer The Phone!), the film features an early score from Academy Award®-winning* composer James Horner (Avatar, Braveheart) and special effects/creature designs by Academy Award® winner Rob Bottin (RoboCop, The Thing).

Related: Valentine Gets New Special Features, 2K Scan from Scream Factory

Humanoids from the Deep Steelbook Special Features:

• NEW 4K Scan Of The Uncut International Version From The Original Camera Negative

• "The Making Of Humanoids From The Deep" - Featuring Interviews With Executive Producer Roger Corman, Editor Mark Goldblatt, Second Unit Director James Sbardellati, Composer James Horner, Special Effects Artist Chris Walas, Actress Cindy Weintraub And More

• Deleted Scenes

• Leonard Maltin Interviews Roger Corman

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spot

• Radio Spot

• Still Gallery

Pre-order Humanoids from the Deep at Shout! Factory right now.