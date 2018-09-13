The final trailer for Hunter Killer has arrived and it's even more intense than the last sneak peek that we got at the end of July. The movie looks like a throwback to the military thrillers of the late 1980s and early 90s, full of action and explosions, almost like The Hunt for Red October, but with a faster pace. Hunter Killer has added benefit of having members of the Navy on set as consultants, to add to the realism of the film.

Hunter Killer takes place deep under the Arctic Ocean. Gerard Butler stars as American submarine Captain Joe Glass, who is on the hunt for a U.S. submarine in distress when he and his crew discover a secret Russian coup is happening, threatening to dismantle the world order. Captain Glass now has a new mission to save the enemy. Captain Glass sets out to assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop World War III.

While there were Navy consultants on the set of Hunter Killer, the first trailer came under fire from both the consultants as well as Marines. Gerard Butler's Captain Glass leads his crew into battle and yells, "Oorah!" The crew gets pumped, and they're ready for anything. However, "Oorah," is a term used in the Marines, not the Navy, which has many questioning the technical accuracy of the project. That's really only a minor complaint, but still, with serviceman there to provide consultation, you'd think that someone would have spoken up to mention that was from the wrong branch of the United States military.

Some members of the Navy and the Marines may choose to sit Hunter Killer out due to the technical language glitch, but the movie looks perfect for civilians who just want to have a good time and forget about the real-world for a few hours. The film looks tailor-made for fans of Gerald Butler's work on 2013's Olympus Has Fallen, which is almost the same storyline except for the fact that it has submarines and it's saving the Russian president instead of the president of the United States. Hunter Killer will have to battle with David Gordon Green's Halloween, but it might still be able to do pretty well at the box office upon its release late next month.

Hunter Killer also stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, musician/actor Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens. The movie was Directed by Donovan Marsh and written by Arne L. Schmidt and Jamie Moss, and is based on the book Firing Point, which was written by retired naval officer George Wallace and author Don Keith. The movie hits theaters on October 26th and you can check out the trailer below, thanks to the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel.