Thomas Jane (The Mist) and Jay Mohr (Suicide Kings) have a new 2020 horror movie coming to straight to home video on March 24, 2020 as they take on werewolves in Hunter's Moon. A home invasion thriller with unexpected horror twists and turns, the movie is sure to please horror fans as it lines up veterans of the genre which also include Amanda Wyss (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Sean Patrick Flanery (Saw: The Final Chapter). Bloody-Disgusting has debuted the first trailer for the horror flick which you can see below.

When their parents leave town, three teenage girls decide to throw a party in their new country home. But when a gang of dangerous local boys with sinister intentions turn up, the women are forced to not only defend themselves from the evil inside of the house, but an unseen bloodthirsty predator that is hunting them one by one.

Hunter's Moon arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand March 24 from Lionsgate. From director Michael Caissie and an executive producer of Live Free or Die Hard, 16 Blocks and Hostage and starring Thomas Jane, Jay Mohr, and Sean Patrick Flanery.

The Hunter's Moon DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $19.98. The movie is rated R for violence, language throughout and some drug use.