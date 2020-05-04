Aquaman director James Wan will be teaming up with John Wick writer Derek Kolstad to bring to life an adaptation of a sci-fi time travel story called Hunting Season. Transformers producer Don Murphy is also on the team to adapt this short story by writer Frank M. Robinson.

Hunting Season is a 1951 novelette written by Frank M. Robinson. The plot of the source material is set in a militaristic society, where subversives are sent back to past ages where aristocrats hunt them for sport. Usually, the hunted are members of the lower classes. But when an aristocrat is condemned to be hunted in mid-twentieth-century America, the entire fabric of society comes unraveled.

According to reports, the movie will be set sometime in the future and will follow a law officer "who is declared an enemy of the state and sentenced to be executed by that society's method of choice: sent to the past where they are stalked by a posse." The officer will be forced to adjust to his new reality and find a way to survive.

The project is already being compared to other classic sci-fi stories such as Fahrenheit 451, 1984, and The Running Man in so much as the story uses science fiction tropes to convey a socio-political message.

Frank M. Robinson was a writer known for his novels and collections of short stories, which were largely anchored in the realm of science fiction. One of his most famous works is The Glass Inferno, a technothriller he co-wrote with Thomas N. Scortia. Robinson. The Glass Inferno was actually one of two books that were combined to make the classic 1974 disaster film The Towering Inferno starring Steve McQueen and Paul Newman.

James Wan has shown himself to be well-adept at several different genres. Having proven his ability at helming horror with the likes of the Saw franchise, as well as the Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, Wan has also demonstrated his mastery of the action genre with the likes of Fast & Furious 7. He has even managed to successfully dive into comic book movies with the hugely successful underwater adventure Aquaman, for which Wan all set up to direct the sequel.

Derek Kolstad meanwhile helped launch the John Wick franchise and is one of the writers behind all three movies in the explosive series. Kolstad also wrote the recent draft of the video game adaptation Just Cause and is a staff writer on the upcoming Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He is currently working on the fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, which was set to arrive in cinemas on May 21, 2021, but will now be released a year later on May 27, 2022.

Wan will also be producing alongside his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear, while Don Murphy is producing with partner Susan Montford via their Angry Films banner. Peter Luo is executive producing, along with Atomic Monster's Judson Scott. Cory Kaplan will supervise for Angry Films. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.