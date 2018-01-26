Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has released the first trailer, poster and photo for The Hurricane Heist (previously known as Category 5), which combines extreme weather with grand larceny. This story is set on the Gulf Coast of Alabama, at a U.S. Mint facility, where a crew of thieves find their plans to rob this facility upended by a storm that becomes much bigger than anticipated. This action-thriller could end up being one of the surprise hits at the box office this spring.

Under the threat of a hurricane, opportunistic criminals infiltrate a US Mint facility to steal $600 million for the ultimate heist. When the hurricane blows up into a lethal Category 5 storm and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one Treasury Agent (Maggie Grace), a need that turns murderous. But the Treasury agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to win in this non-stop action thriller ride charged with adrenaline throughout.

Maggie Grace and Toby Kebbell lead a cast that also includes Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson, Melissa Bolona, Ben Cross, Jamie Andrew Cutler, Christian Contreras, Jimmy Walker, Ed Birch and Moyo Akande. Rob Cohen directs from a screenplay by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser, based on a story by Carlos Davis and Anthony Fingleton. This marks the first directorial effort in three years for Rob Cohen, who last directed The Boy Next Door in 2015, starring Jennifer Lopez. He is currently in pre-production on his new film Speedhunters. This project marks the writing debut of Jeff Dixon, with Scott Windhauser writing Vengeance: A Love Story, Cops and Robbers and others.

Entertainment Studios has set a March 9, 2018 release date, which is already shaping up to be quite the busy weekend. Disney will debut their highly-anticipated adaptation A Wrinkle In Time, the mind-bending adventure based on Madeline L'Engle's timeless novel, along with STX Entertainment's Gringo, starring Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo, and Aviron's Strangers: Prey At Night, a follow-up to the 2008 hit The Strangers, starring Christina Hendricks and Bailee Madison. The Hurricane Heist will also be flanked by MGM's Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis, and 20th Century Fox's Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence, on March 2, and Warner Bros.' Tomb Raider, starring Alicia Vikander, and 20th Century Fox's Love Simon, starring Nick Robinson, on March 16.

Maggie Grace most recently starred in The Scent of Rain and Lightning and Afterman, with Supercon in post-production. She will also be joining the cast of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead in Season 4, which is currently in production. Toby Kebbell was last seen in Kong: Skull Island and War for the Planet of the Apes last year. He is currently in pre-production on Becoming and Banking on Mr. Toad, with Here Comes the Grump and The Angel in post-production. Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photo for The Hurricane Heist, courtesy of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures YouTube.