Hot off the success of Hubie Halloween on Netflix, Adam Sandler has locked down the cast for his next movie project. Called Hustle, the basketball-themed comedy sports movie will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar. As part of his extended production deal with Netflix, Sandler will also produce the project under his Happy Madison banner with LeBron James' The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

Starring opposite Adam Sandler in the movie in main roles are Oscar nominee Queen Latifah (Bessie), Oscar winner Robert Duvall (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Ben Foster (Hell or High Water). Also included in the cast are NBA star Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull (The L Word: Generation Q), Maria Botto (Mad Dogs), newcomer Ainhoa Pillet, and sports commentator Kenny Smith.

What we have here appears to be a feel-good sports comedy about aspiring basketball players that just wants to make it to the big leagues. Written by Taylor Materne and Oscar nominee Will Fetters, Hustle stars Sandler as a "down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad and takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

Sandler has had a bit of a career reinvention since releasing movies on Netflix. We've seen him in several movies for the streamer already, like The Week Of, The Ridiculous 6, and Murder Mystery. He also premiered a new special on the streamer, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, in 2018. This month, his newest movie, Hubie Halloween, became streaming on the service for the spooky holiday season. While the movie has drawn mixed opinions from viewers and critics, it can still be seen as a big hit for Netflix, as it debuted in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's top 10 trending list.

As for the other Hustle stars, Queen Latifah was most recently seen as Hattie McDaniel in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood. Robert Duvall starred alongside Steve McQueen in the 2018 movie Widows and has also lined up a role in the upcoming sports movie 12 Mighty Orphans alongside Martin Sheen. He is also obviously very well known for his dozens of movie roles dating back several decades. Foster had a role in the 2018 thriller Galveston and can be seen in the upcoming biopic Harry Haft in the titular role.

Another anticipated basketball-themed movie is also in the works, with Space Jam: A New Legacy set for release next year. A sequel to the 1996 original, the movie stars LeBron James as himself teaming with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters to take on a group of cartoon villains in a high-stakes basketball game watched by the entire world. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 16, 2021.

It's not yet clear when Hustle will begin filming or when the movie will start streaming on Netflix. For now, you can watch Hubie Halloween and Sandler's other Netflix projects now on the streaming service. This news comes to us from Deadline.