Riding high on her third album release and a couple of highly praised Coachella performances, Lizzo announced that she will be joining the stripper-themed film Hustlers. She will be welcomed into the cast by Jennifer Lopez as well as fellow singer Cardi B.

Based on a story written by Jessica Pressler, the movie will focus on a group of women trying to make it during the economic crisis in America who band together turning the tables on wealthy Wall Street men, stealing their money to become wealthy themselves. JLo is not only acting in the movie, she is also producing the STX film.

Jennifer Lopez will be playing the lead role of the woman who concocts the scheme to rip off the guys with her steely business minded partner and their crew. We don't know what part Lizzo will be playing, but there are plenty of prostitutes, strippers, and strong women roles in the storyline. The screenplay was penned by Lorene Scafaria (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist), who will also direct the diverse cast which includes}: Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, and Madeline Brewer.

Related: Hustlers Set Video Unites Jennifer Lopez with Her Stripper Crew

Lizzo is voicing the character Lydia in the upcoming animated Ugly Dolls movie, which is also being done by STX films. The live action stripper film Hustlers will not find the body positive singer out of place as she has made the theme of loving oneself as you are part of her onstage banter to the delight of her fans quite often.

Before jumping up to act in the film industry, Lizzo released three studio albums, Lizzobangers in 2013, Big Grrrl Small World in 2015, and Cuz I Love You. Her third album was hailed with critical acclaim making her one of the most watched upcoming stars right now.

With all the work she has done inside the music industry she will certainly have an experienced mentor on the set of Hustlers. Jlo started her career in the music industry so she will be there to coach Lizzo on transitioning into who she needs to be on film for director Scafaria. The movie has been shooting at high profile money drenched locations that the women the movie is based on frequented during their entrepreneurial ventures, which included the act of drugging men with a mixture of Ecstacy and Ketamine to take the guys wealth via credit card transactions. While their persuasive charms were probably enough, one of the smarter women figured out that if they drugged their victims the all girl crew had a better chance of ripping the guys off for more money.

The film was originally called The Huster's at Scores, but the title was shortened to simply: Hustlers. The female powered film will show how the women used their brains and bodies to get men into strip clubs where the girls themselves would get most of the money from the club visit. The atmosphere of the guys spending money to impress the girls inside the strip bar was "surreal". It was not unusual for Scores or a club like it that was being used by the girls to ring up $100,000 in one night. This news comes from Variety.