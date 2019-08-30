Jennifer Lopez schools Constance Wu in the art of pole dancing in the latest clip from Hustlers. While Lopez makes it look easy on the screen, she claims it was some of the hardest work she's ever done in her life. This is coming from an actress who has been a dancer her whole career. Lopez also says working out every day still did not prepare her for the challenges of pole dancing. Regardless, the hard work paid off as she makes it look like she's been doing it for years.

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The movie is inspired by an article published by New York Magazine entitled The Hustlers at Scores written by Jessica Pressler. Jennifer Lopez is Ramona, the ringleader of the group and in the clip, she teaches Destiny, played by Constance Wu, how to get used to the art of pole dancing. "What if you don't have the muscles to do that?" asks Destiny, to which Ramona replies, "Every girl has muscles to do this," with Motley Crue playing in the background.

Related: Hustlers Set Video Unites Jennifer Lopez with Her Stripper Crew

Jennifer Lopez is very confident with the world of dance and fitness, but preparing for Hustlers and then shooting it proved to be something she was not prepared for. While learning pole dancing was hard enough on its own, it was even tougher when Lopez had to do it front of a cast and crew. She had all of her moves practiced and thought she was ready to go, but she still wasn't fully prepared. Lopez explains.

"It was terrifying. Honestly. When at first, I was walking onto the set, I was all ready, I had my little dental floss outfit on, and I had my robe on, I turned to my producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and I said, 'I'm a little scared. I'm nervous' And she's like, 'Are you?'... I don't get nervous. I've been doing this a long time, so I'm very comfortable with everything I do."

When performing the pole dancing scenes, Jennifer Lopez and the rest of the cast would have a hard time moving afterwards. In addition to Lopez and Constance Wu, Hustlers also stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B. As for getting extra tips on the set about dancing on the stage, Cardi B was able to provide some valuable advice to her co-stars since she was an exotic dancer before her music career took off.

Hustlers is all set to hit theaters on September 13th and the cast is anxious for people to see all of the hard work and effort that went into making it happen. The movie was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria. Producers on the project include, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Jessica Elbaum, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay. You can check out the latest clip from Hustlers below, thanks to the STX Entertainment YouTube channel.