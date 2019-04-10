The new stripper movie Hustlers has been shooting in New York, where producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas took some film of the all girl crew on top of a building. Elaine posted a short vid of the diverse women together on set, Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu. The powerhouse cast also includes Cardi B, who is in such demand that just this week she showed up four hours late for a featured talk at Beautycon 2019.

The movie Hustlers is based on a story that was written by the talented Jessica Pressler. The story involves prostitutes and strippers who drug rich guys then swindle them "turning the tables" to become rich themselves. Cardi B will be right in her element as a video last month surfaced of her saying that during her exotic dancing days she used to drug guys to steal from them.

"I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to **** me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's go to this hotel,' and I drugged n*****s up and I robbed them. That's what I used to do."

All the characters in the film are based on the Pressler piece where two main women named Rosie and Samantha run a Robin Hood rip off ring. Jennifer Lopez, who is also producing the film, plays one of the masterminds who concocted the scheme. She figures out how to lure men into spending massive loads of money on their credit cards taking a large portion for herself, her partner, then splitting the rest with the prostitutes they hired to help run the scam. The original story was titled The Hustlers at Scores which is where the title Hustlers comes from.

To go with the video posted by the producer of the movie, there is a still shot of the cast that Constance Wu put on her Instagram page with the caption "Who run the world". The pop culture answer is "Girls do". In real life Rosie and Samantha certainly did run their world. When speaking about Samantha, Rosie said this.

"She's ruthless, she belongs on Wall Street."

The ruthlessness started with Samantha texting guys who were wealthy and "had everything to lose", messaging a sexy pic of one of her prostitutes asking the guy if he wanted to party. When a guy responded they would take action descending upon him with a bevy of women who would take the guy out to strip clubs racking up a huge bill on the credit card. It wasn't just their natural charm that got them the money though, they used a combo of female allure, Ecstasy and Ketamine. Samantha realized a while back that men who were under the influence would basically give the women anything they wanted. While the guy was getting worked they would be all business on the phone with the credit card company verifying details that would let them charge huge amounts of money to the guys bill, money that the girls would mostly pocket.

If the movie turns out to be anywhere near as interesting as the story it should be a great film. Hustlers is slated for release next year. This news comes from Constance Wu's Instagram.